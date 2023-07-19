The Miz is a very busy guy; he's a WWE Superstar, one of just two two-time Grand Slam Champions in WWE history, the star of Miz and Mrs. on USA Network, and a participant in darn near any celebrity All-Star game that comes his way.

And yet, outside of his in-ring responsibilities, The Miz wanted to add an absolute whopper to his plate in the form of a major film role in the Mortal Kombat franchise, where he wanted to flex his The Marine 3 chops in the role of Johnny Cage, as he discussed in an interview with Comic Book Nation.

“I’ll be honest, I really wanted to be Johnny Cage,” The Miz said via Fightful. “When I saw the Mortal Kombat movie, I really liked it. I know there [some people that] critiqued it, I really enjoyed it. I loved it, I thought it was amazing. It brought me back to my childhood, I’ve always loved the character Johnny Cage, and when he wasn’t in there, I was like ‘Oh, wow. I can’t believe they didn’t put Johnny Cage in there.’ Then at the end, [it was teased] that he was coming in part two.”

Going so far as to reach out to his agent to ask about auditioning for a role in the franchise, The Miz took a page from his fellow Ohioan LeBron James' playbook and put a full-court press on the role of Cage, which ultimately went to The Boys standout Karl Urban. While The Miz is disappointed in missing out on the opportunity, he doesn't hold a grudge, as that's Hollywood, baby.

“I’ll even say I put out a campaign, I went out on every interview, and every time someone asked me about this, I would say that I want to be Johnny Cage,” The Miz said. “I never got an audition, which is fine you know. Maybe they just didn’t see me as the character, and then I heard Karl Urban got it, and people were like [asking me] if I was mad or angry, and I never get mad or angry when someone else gets a part that I want. I am fully supportive of a person getting… I imagine they’re going to work as hard as I will work to make sure that character is honed in, locked in, and the character that the audience loves. Karl Urban, I’ve watched him on The Boys, I think he’s a terrific actor. I think he’s going to do an amazing job as Johnny Cage, and you better believe I’m going to watch it. Am I heartbroken that I’m not going to be Johnny Cage? Yes, of course, but that’s the story of life, you take your bumps and bruises. This is Hollywood, this is acting. There’s one part, there’s millions of people that want that part, and I didn’t get it. By the way, this happens all the time. So you take your lumps, and someday, someway, somehow, I will start getting into the movies that I feel like I want to get into and start doing characters that I think are meaningful and that could make me into what Cena, Batista, & The Rock have all done.”

Would it have been cool to see The Miz in an actual major motion picture, playing a serious superhero-style performer like John Cena, Batista, and The Rock before him? Potentially so, but hey, when you spend months screaming about your tiny balls and even go so far as to sing about them in a very unusual “hype” video ahead of WrestleMania 39, it's safe to say producers likely weren't lining up to give the kid from Parma, Ohio “A-List” opportunities.

The Miz isn't letting his failed acting venture affect his WWE future.

While The Miz is disappointed that his interest in playing Johnny Cage in the new Mortal Kombat movie wasn't reciprocated, that isn't distracting the “A-Lister” from the task at hand, which is being a part of the hottest WWE show in decades.

“My goal right now is to be the best WWE superstar that I can be, and I’ve been having a blast with this wave of new crop of youth that WWE has, and to be honest, our shows have all been sold out,” The Miz said. “WWE is so hot right now, Cody Rhodes has been doing an amazing job, and Seth Rollins as our two top baby faces. Whenever they come out, the crowd is electric. It reminds me of Austin and Rock back in the Attitude Era. You go to a WWE live event, it’s sold out. Every single time a person’s music hits, it’s like an interruption. It’s so much fun. I’m having a blast right now with that.”

With WWE consistently setting new attendance records for both house shows and Premium Live Events, it truly is a fantastic time to be a WWE fan, especially for The Miz, who is currently riding high on a one-match win streak, his only win of the year for fans keeping track at home.