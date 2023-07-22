Jim Ross has called more wrestling moves than most fans will ever remember.

In his extensive career in the professional wrestling business, which now spans six decades, Ross has watched something as simple as a bodyslam going from a finisher that could headline WrestleMania to a maneuver deployed by any greased-up muscleman – or woman – in any backyard Fed across the world and maneuvers like the 630 splash become relatively commonplace despite seeming virtually unimaginable when he got his start in Mid-South Wrestling back in the mid-70s.

One of those maneuvers that has changed considerably but Ross wishes it hasn't is the DDT, the finishing maneuver of WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Discussing Roberts' signature maneuver on his podcast, Grilling JR, Ross noted that, in his opinion, the maneuver should be a finisher or not be used at all.

“I agree that the transition spot bullsh*t is true. I also believe that if we were doing our correct due diligence, that there were certain moves that would be banned except for certain guys. Everybody can't use the DDT because they're just going to whore it out, prostitute it out as, you know, a transitional thing. Meaningless. It has no pop,” Jim Ross said via Wrestling News. “So I told somebody that one time not that long ago, maybe six months ago in AEW. I said, ‘You can't beat anybody with a DDT, or you haven't. Is that because you don't do it well, or what is the reason? Because it's the same move, looks the same, everything's the same, and it used to be a killer, and everybody used to be in awe of it. Now, talented guys like you can't even beat anybody with it. Explain that to me so I can understand how to explain it on television.' They couldn't. It’s just a spot to get them to the next spot, and that’s not a good strategy.”

While some performers like Andrade El Idolo still use DDTs as their finishers, others like IYO SKY, Orange Cassidy, Edge, and Will Ospreay use the DDT as a setup maneuver for their own finishers and unfortunately, that's probably never going to change no matter how much OGs might want to change it. Still, considering Lance Archer, Roberts' client in AEW, also uses a DDT to set up his finisher, the Blackout – aka Razor Ramone's Razor's Edge – it doesn't seem like “The Snake” minds all that much.

Jim Ross reveals when he wants to be back in AEW.

After spending the first four years of the company's history as a regular fixture of weekly television, Jim Ross has been off of AEW programming since after the first episode of AEW Collision, when the 71-year-old, by his own admission, didn't perform up to his usual standards and opted to take a break to focus on his health.

Discussing the recovery process and when he expects to get back in the swing of things on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross noted that he would like to be back in the booth today if he could, but understands that he needs to trust the process.

“I can tell you that right now. People say, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be,” Ross said via 411 Mania. “I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff. But man, what’s killing me right now is the lower back thing. I’ve heard guys talk about sciatica I’m not a very positive way. It’s really challenging. It’s not good, man. So anyway, I’m working on that couple things. I can promise you that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than me. I miss being around the guys. I miss helping these young kids. I’m a good listener to them and for them. I miss all that. I’m an alpha personality, and I like to be around other people and like to help others.”

With All In and All Out rapidly approaching, AEW will have plenty of opportunities to get bring JR back if they want to, from allowing him to call Rampages to giving him a special match at one or both of the shows to help ease him back into action before he returns to the booth full time. Either way, it would appear fans haven't seen the last of old JR, whether they like it or not.