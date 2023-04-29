A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Dustin and Cody Rhodes shared the ring at the inaugural running of Double or Nothing, it was a pretty darn big deal; AEW placed two former WWE stars in the center of the ring for a match Vince McMahon would have never placed in a main event, and Dusty’s sons went on to deliver a certified classic that helped to establish Tony Khan’s promotion as the place to watch top-flight wrestling matches.

Though the Rhodes went on to wrestle a few more times in AEW, becoming a tag team called the Brotherhood for a time, any chance of a long-term pairing presumably went out the window in February of 2022, when Cody left for WWE, and his brother stuck around to serve as a player/coach for TK’s company. With Dustin already announcing that his professional wrestling career is coming to an end, will the two brothers ever reunite in a wrestling ring? Jim Ross thinks it’s possible, as he noted on his Grilling JR podcast, but under one specific condition.

“It would be a long shot based on Dustin’s age, and [for this scenario] he’ll be moving companies. He’d have to be hired by WWE. As crazy as it sounds, Dustin getting hired for a one-off or a big match at a stadium show is more likely than Cody coming back to AEW. I might be wrong on that deal. I don’t see that happening right away because Cody is on a rocket ship,” said Ross via Fightful. “I’ve said on here that I believe that WWE made the right decision in keeping the title on [Roman Reigns] and let Cody chase and build and chase. I just thought that was the way to go. I still believe that even more strongly today because I’ve seen they’re doing stuff with Lesnar and added some new elements to that story. So I’m a big believer that the chase is the story.”

Could WWE bring in Dustin for a special occasion when his AEW contract comes to an end? Sure; Goldust is probably going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame when his career comes to an end, and that character can pretty much operate in a non-wrestling role for sporadic pop-ups when appropriate. If Cody becomes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a Dustin appearance feels more and more likely down the line.

Jim Ross explains how he would have handled the Brawl Out in WWE.

Turning his attention to another hot topic in the professional wrestling sphere, the Brawl Out, Jim Ross explained how he would have handled the situation when he was the Head of Talent Relations in WWE.

“My protocol would be to get all the involved parties into a room and settle it and settle it as quickly as soon after it happened as you possibly could and communicate. That’s hard to do,” Ross said on Fightful. “Sometimes, guys have their feelings hurt, or they’re angry, or they feel like they have an issue. I’d say, you know, getting the crew together that’s involved in this atrocity is what I would try to accomplish and talk it out. Talk it out and keep cooler heads should prevail, and communicate. As simple as that. Boils down to that, quite frankly, at the end of the day, how well do we communicate on this matter? You want to do it while it’s still hot. You want to do it while it’s still fresh in everybody’s mind and let people express themselves in a civil and professional way. Because, you know, [Bill Watts] told me years ago, there’s more than one right way to do a wrestling angle or storyline, and I believe that. So, you know, everybody’s got their cause. Everybody’s got their reasons for doing what they did. Whether the results are right on the money or not, or what have you, I don’t know. It’s the individual who’s looking at it.

“You got to communicate, you got to get everybody together and communicate, and when you leave, hopefully, you’ll have a resolve. Hopefully, you’ll have people prioritizing the company first. If any of these issues occur that don’t promote the company and make it better for the company, then you’re on the wrong road. The company has to come first. I said this many times to talents. We have to take care of the goose because this goose that we have access to lays golden eggs that we deposit in the bank. So to me, that’s the bottom line. Communication is the key thing, and doing so in a timely basis is also important.”

If communication is the key to dissolving tension and preventing backstage brawls from becoming hindrances to the company, Ross really must not like how The Elite and CM Punk have handled their beef over the past six-plus months, as the Young Bucks have reportedly told CM Punk’s camp they want no communication moving forward. Still, Ross probably could have gotten away with being a bit more strict in WWE, considering the pedigree of the company and the clear delineation between the wrestlers and in-ring performers; considering three of AEW’s EVPs were throwing down with CM Punk and Ace Steele in the back, it certainly feels like that sort of separation simply doesn’t exist in Khan’s company.