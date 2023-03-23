A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Wow, what a match; what a spectacle. When Tony Khan announced that El Hijo del Vikingo was coming to town for a “dream match” against Kenny Omega two years in the making, fans in the know knew they were in for an experience, but goodness gracious, who could have imagined that the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship and the IWGP United States Champion would turn in one of the greatest matches in not just Dynamite history, not just AEW television history, but in AEW history period?

… oh yeah, anyone who’d already watched a Vikingo match, as the 25-year-old is arguably the most innovative luchador in the world today – Omega’s words, not mine – and will eventually become a World Champion in one of America’s top promotions when he becomes eligible to sign with a promotion other than Lucha Libre AAA, whenever that may be.

With high-flying maneuvers, incredible dives, and one of the most incredible table spots you will ever see, Dynamite‘s main event tore the house down as the Independence crowd collectively lost their minds, and the wrestling world as a whole ultimately learned who El Hijo del Vikingo was, you know, in case they didn’t already. And the best part? Omega was able to accomplish his goal of giving Vikingo a world stage to showcase his talents, as he detailed in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated before the show.

“I thought our eventual clash would happen in AAA on Mexican soil, but it’s an opportunity that fell into my lap,” says Omega. “I’m not the booker, I’m not the matchmaker, I don’t make the rules, but I have been given a chance to wrestle someone that’s going to change the way people think about wrestling and change the way we think about lucha libre. There is a sense of pride to help with this introduction of a new power player in professional wrestling. The way Vikingo’s captured people’s attention and conquered AAA, he deserves a world stage to show what he has to offer.”

With the Dynamite officially aired in every major market across the USA, fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the match, and needless to say, it earned near-universal acclaim from fans across “Wrestling Twitter,” which, considering the state of “Wrestling Twitter,” is a pretty incredible accomplishment.

A battle for the ages, @KennyOmegaManX is victorious Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/6D1FaE8Z5O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023

Fans absolutely lost it over El Hijo del Vikingo’s match against Kenny Omega.

After watching Omega and Vikingo throw fists, V-Trigger, and flips for the better part of near-17 minutes, WWE-turned-AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette voiced to her fans what many fans were thinking, to which nearly 2,000 of her fans concurred.

I need a cigarette and a glass of wine after that. @KennyOmegamanX @vikingo_aaa @AEW — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 23, 2023

Avid professional wrestling watcher and huge AEW fan DrainBamager was similarly impressed by Omega’s match with Vikingo, making more than a few bold declarations that even his capslock could hold back.

“Kenny Omega is f**king back at the BITW level,” DrainBamager wrote. “Vikingo is literally superhuman, the most breathtaking luchador in the world. On the greatest pro wrestling TV show in the world. It doesn’t get better than this. WHAT A F**ING MATCH.”

Victor Taylor Perry, who some fans may know as the founder of The Wrestling Club, was similarly impressed with the match, declaring that fans may have just witnessed the “Match of the Year.”

Match Of The Year Candidate:

Kenny Omega vs. Hijo Del Vikingo. I can’t wait to watch this with The Wrestling Club tomorrow. What a beautiful match. 🤯 — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) March 23, 2023

Others, like Prestige owner William Quintana, used his 280 characters to single out Omega’s performance specifically, declaring that the AEW star did everything in his power to put over his debuting match-mate.

“Kenny Omega is being so selfless in this match,” Quintana wrote. “Literally just making Vikingo an even bigger star than he already is. Good sh*t, good business.”

Denise Salcedo, the newest host of Busted Open Radio, too, was impressed by a match she felt “over-delivered” and the opportunity AEW afforded Vikingo to showcase his skills on the world stage.

Kenny Omega vs El Hijo Del Vikingo absolutely over-delivered! I am so happy that this match was made, that Vikingo was able to showcase his extraordinary skills on such a platform. Wrestling fans won today with that one. #AEWDynamite — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) March 23, 2023

Were there a few detractors to the match? Sure, some called it a “spot fest,” while others still complained about the lack of storytelling, but in the end, it appears Khan’s decision to book Omega vs. Vikingo on less than a week’s notice without much build-up was the right call, as putting two of the best in-ring talents the professional wrestling world has to offer in the same ring after nearly two years of anticipation produced a truly dreamy showdown between a pair of champions operating at the top of their game. In a way, I guess that’s truly the definition of a “dream match,” as few fans could have imagined they’d be witnessing Vikingo hit a 630 splash onto Omega laid out on a table of free television just one week prior. Thank you for that opportunity, Mr. Omega.