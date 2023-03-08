While most WWE fans were watching Roadblock to see if Roxanne Perez could overcome Meiko Satimora to remain NXT Women’s Champion – *spoiler alert* she did, even if it resulted in a trip to the hospital after the show – Liv Morgan was at a New York Knicks game to help promote the upcoming Road to WrestleMania SuperShow scheduled for Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12th.

Sounds pretty nonchalant, right? WWE wrestlers have to do press all of the time, and there are certainly worse ways to kill a Tuesday night than watching Jalen Brunson, R.J. Barrett, and company drop a stunner to the Charlotte Hornets, especially if you have no rooting interest in the game.

… unfortunately for Morgan, her night will be remembered for a very different reason, as she kinda sorta went viral for an “uncomfortable” conversation with a man that drew instant references to the famous meme.

She definitely didn’t hear one word you just said bro pic.twitter.com/wL5oFRIyHS — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) March 8, 2023

Poor Liv, it does not look like she’s having a good time.

Now who is the man in this video? That is currently unknown. He could be a fan, he could be a friend, or he could just be some Madison Square Garden employee who is explaining something important to the SmackDown superstar; either way, Morgan’s reaction is certainly going to outlive anyone’s memory of Sunday’s show, and fortunately, it would appear she’s at least making the most of it.

Y’ALL 😂 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) March 8, 2023

Well, there you go, folks. If you had some sort of a prop bet on a WWE superstar becoming a meme during the Knicks game, then you, better, are most likely a very rich man.