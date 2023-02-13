After securing a win alongside Raquel Rodriguez in a make-shift tag team match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and her partner went to the back for an interview with Megan Morant for the WWE SmackDown LowDown. Asked about what it will be like to go from teammates to enemies in a little over a week, as the duo will both be taking part in the Elimination Chamber, Morgan acknowledged that while Rodriguez is literally her biggest competition, nothing is going to stop her from achieving the opportunity at hand.

“You know what Raquel? You are quite literally my biggest competition heading into Elimination Chamber,” Morgan said. “And as much as I hate to admit that, I did kinda, little bit, enjoy tagging with you, like this much tonight. But do you know what I’m gonna enjoy more? Competing against Bianca Belair for her RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.”

Rodriguez, too, appreciated working with Morgan but knows deep down that in the Chamber, there are no friends.

“Liv, thank you for tonight, and much respect, I have so much fun with you competing on SmackDown, but I know thank you are my biggest competition with having the most experience in the Chamber,” Rodriguez said. “Next weekend, I plan on showing up and showing out. So how about we get through Monday and then on Saturday, we’ll see what happens?”

Will Morgan be able to overcome the odds, best the field, and secure a match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Or will someone like Rodriguez earn the honors in the biggest match of her career? I guess that’s why we watch the shows, folks – to find out.

Liv Morgan has one eye on the future despite WWE success.

Turning to matters outside of the ring, Morgan was a recent guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and discussed her expanding interests in the world of entertainment.

“I don’t want people to think that I care less for [WWE] or that I’m going to try less for here or that my goals aren’t the same because I’m interested in other things,” Morgan said via WrestleZone. “It’s not the case, so I just wanted to clear the air.”

“I’m not doing these things so I can be rich and famous and successful and be like ‘Alright, peace!’ It’s like no, I want to bring more fans. I want to bring more just notoriety in any way that I can. So, if I’m getting to do cool opportunities, like being in a movie with Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman or be killed by Chucky, I do that with like the full intention on bringing more eyes to the product, making my star bigger in WWE and overall, it be great for the company. I always keep WWE in mind.”

While Morgan isn’t looking to slow down from pro wrestling any time soon, she is opening to maximize her opportunities as an entertainer.

“So, if I can utilize this platform while I have it to kind of start a transition into acting and other entertainment, I, of course, want to utilize this platform while I have it,” she said. WWE has been very gracious. They’ve been very cool and understanding and are allowing me, and are happy for me that I’m kind of exploring and trying to dabble into other things. They’ve been so great. Nothing really too solidified right now [though],” she said. “but I’m ready and open for whatever opportunity comes my way.”

“I love working,. I have so much motivation to work, set up myself, my family, I take care of my family. It’s something that I will continue to do until my last day on Earth — so dramatic. I got to make sure my s*** is straight, I have I have a family to take care of. I’ve got to make sure that we are secured.”

Though Morgan would like to continue with WWE for as long as possible, potentially even finishing out her career with the company that took a shot on her last decade, she knows that building out a career outside of the promotion is the best way to set her family up for success long-term.

“It’s all to stabilize a future potentially without WWE, hopefully always with WWE, but I definitely keep into consideration [that] my family depends on me,” Morgan said. “They’re great, but they depend on me. So, it’s definitely something that I consider in everything that I do. I’m not only doing this for myself, I’m doing this for them and I’ve got to be able to deliver.”