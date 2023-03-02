On February 19th, 2023, Sonya DeVille, the WWE Superstar, and former on-screen authority figure, was reportedly arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for unlawful possession of a firearm after a parking attendant found a pistol in her glovebox.

Taking to Twitter to announce the arrest nearly three weeks later, Sean Ross Sapp initially broke that story, telling his followers, “Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote. “She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn’t valid in NJ. She’s in the process of getting it thrown out, and we’re told she started carrying after the home invasion.”