On February 19th, 2023, Sonya DeVille, the WWE Superstar, and former on-screen authority figure, was reportedly arrested in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for unlawful possession of a firearm after a parking attendant found a pistol in her glovebox.
Taking to Twitter to announce the arrest nearly three weeks later, Sean Ross Sapp initially broke that story, telling his followers, “Fightful has learned Sonya Deville was arrested in New Jersey recently for having a firearm in her vehicle,” Sean Ross Sapp wrote. “She has a permit in Florida, but it wasn’t valid in NJ. She’s in the process of getting it thrown out, and we’re told she started carrying after the home invasion.”
The Atlantic City Police Dept. said in a statement Wednesday afternoon the incident happened at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa.
They said when officers arrived on scene, they found Sonya Deville cooperating with security. They claimed during ensuing questioning, the WWE superstar admitted to owning the handgun and did provide them a permit for it … though it was not valid in New Jersey.
Cops said she was taken into custody without incident.
Though DeVille has been off of television since this arrest, she continued to work for WWE in the interim, taking part in a pair of Road to WrestleMania Supershows where she wrestled in a Fatal Four Way with Charlotte Flair, Sonya DeVille, and Zoey Stark for the SmackDown Woman’s Championship. DeVille is expected in court soon to address the situation.
