When Charlotte Flair boldly declares that she wants to be a “fighting champion” in her 14th title reign atop WWE, it drew rave reviews from fans. Sure, being a heel who carefully selects their challenger can be fun, as MJF is currently proving on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, but, in a surprising twist of fate few saw coming, Flair has been getting cheered like a babyface in her return to The Fed, maybe because she thwarted Ronda Rousey’s title reign, and is riding that “good guy energy” all the way to the pay window.

Sonya Deville, by contrast, is not a fan favorite in any sense of the word, and the fans on SmackDown let that be known when she came out of the back to give Flair the business after being called out by name in the middle of the two-hour show despite protests from Adam Pearce in the back. While Flair was fine with Deville simply entering The Royal Rumble to prove her worthiness in the match, “The Queen” had a change of heart and offered DeVille a match right then and now in Detroit, Michigan.

“No, no,” Deville declared. “Why would I do that when there’s nothing in this for me? No, thank you… unless you’re willing to put your title on the line.”

“Okay, okay, okay, now I’ve heard enough,” Pearce cut in. “What are we doing out here, are you serious? I thought I made myself clear, Sonya. If you want another-”

Unfortunately for Pearce and Flair, fans didn’t get to find out the final part of his statement, as Deville attacked The Queen from behind and knocked her to the ground before running out of the ring to avoid a fair fight. Folks, if Flair is wrestling at The Royal Rumble, it’s going to be against Deville, for better or worse.