After powering through a fast-paced first hour of Smackdown, the WWE Universe waited with bated breath to finally see Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair stand in the same ring and talk some smack heading into their WrestleMania 39 match. Flair came out first and delivered the opening blows of what many expected to be an all-out war of words.

“35 days til WrestleMania,” Charlotte Flair said. “Now I know Rhea Ripley likes to run her mouth on Monday night RAW, so I’d love to here what she has to say on SmackDown, so okay Rhea Ripley, come on down.”

Unfortunately for Ripley, that didn’t happen. No, despite being billed as a segment between Flair and Ripley, it instead became a back-and-forth between “The Queen” and “The Mystery Prince,” aka “Caliente,” aka Dominik Mysterio, who came down to speak on behalf of his “Mami.” Walking down to the ring to boos from all over the arena, Mysterio began by discussing how the duo are actually very similar, as they’re both generational wrestlers, both better than their fathers, and both hate their fathers for not being there for them. As a member of the “softer sex” Mysterio is a big fan of Flair, but she just isn’t the same as Rhea, who is strong in the ring and… outside of the ring.

“See, look at that smile, you should smile more often,” Mysterio said. “You’re a beautiful woman. I mean look at you, they say women are the softer sex, delicate, but Mami, she’s strong, she’s real strong. when she hugs me, she d*mn near breaks my back and when she makes sweet lo…”

Darn, just when Mysterio was heating up, Flair cut her off and went into her own promo that quasi-shouted out, quasi-embarrassed her real-life husband Andrade in the process.

“Whoa, I have a real Latino man at home who calls me Mami with a much thicker accent,” Flair said.

Dang, now that is funny. After exchanging, which ended with Flair threatening to beat up Mysterio right on the spot, Ripley came out for the save and walked Mysterio to the back for whatever else he might have planned for the rest of the show. Though fans didn’t get exactly what they wanted, in the end, the match was built up, Flair got babyface heat instead of Ripley, and Dominik brought his schtick to SmackDown. All-in-all, not too shabby.