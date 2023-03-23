The St. Louis Battlehawks will travel to take on the Vegas Vipers in a Saturday night XFL matchup at Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Battlehawks-Vipers prediction and final pick.

St. Louis has gone 3-1 this season, with their lone blemish being a week three loss to DC. The Battlehawks have one of the league’s best offenses, scoring at least 18 points in each of their five games.

Vegas finally earned their first victory of the season last week, defeating Orlando to run their record to 1-4. Now, Orlando is the lone winless team remaining.

Here are the Battlehawks-Vipers XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Defenders-Vipers Odds

St. Louis Battlehawks: -3 (+100)

Las Vegas Vipers: +3 (-120)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How To Watch Battlehawks vs. Vipers

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Battlehawks Could Cover The Spread

AJ McCarron has resurfaced as the starting quarterback for St. Louis, leading one of the league’s most potent offenses. McCarron ranks third in the league with 1,086 passing yards, tossing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. Brian Hill, who scored four touchdowns in a brief NFL career, leads the team with 255 rushing yards, finding the endzone once. McCarron has scored the team’s other rushing touchdown. Hakeem Butler leads the team with 336 receiving yards and is tied for second in the league with four touchdown catches. Butler ranks fourth in the league in receiving yards. Darrius Shepherd is second on the team with 191 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. St. Louis has scored 110 points this season.

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Both Luis Perez and Brett Hundley have played in three games this season, with Perez serving as the starter. Perez leads the team with 802 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions. Hundley has thrown for 376 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Rod Smith leads the team with 166 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Hundley is second with 90 rushing yards, scoring a touchdown. DeAndre Torrey has also scored a touchdown on the ground. Jeff Badet, who has bounced around a few NFL teams, ranks second in the league with 341 receiving yards and leads the league with five touchdown catches. Cinque Sweeting has caught three touchdowns, ranking second with 191 receiving yards. Vegas has scored 105 points this season but has not been able to stop anyone.

Final Battlehawks-Vipers Prediction & Pick

Expect a ton of points in this one, but let’s give the nod to St. Louis.

Final Battlehawks-Vipers Prediction & Pick: St. Louis -3 (+100), over 44.5 (-110)