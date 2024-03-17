March Madness is finally here as teams across the nation finalize their Conference Tournaments. The Ivy League proved to be a fun contest, as usual, as the championship between Yale basketball and Brown came down to the wire!

The Bulldogs ended up winning by hitting a buzzer-beater in the closing seconds of the game. After securing the win, Yale is officially dancing in the NCAA Tournament.

This story is currently developing and more information will be published shortly.