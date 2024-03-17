March Madness is finally here as teams across the nation finalize their Conference Tournaments. The Ivy League proved to be a fun contest, as usual, as the championship between Yale basketball and Brown came down to the wire!
The Bulldogs ended up winning by hitting a buzzer-beater in the closing seconds of the game. After securing the win, Yale is officially dancing in the NCAA Tournament.
YALE AT THE BUZZER pic.twitter.com/zPsoi2VVGS
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 17, 2024
This story is currently developing and more information will be published shortly.