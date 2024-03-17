The Florida basketball team found their way to the SEC Championship against Auburn as the Gators attempt to make the March Madness tournament. However, things went south almost immediately after Micah Handlogten fell to a gruesome leg injury.
It was early in the game and the Gators had the ball. After a missed shot attempt, Handlogten went up for the rebound. But his left leg completely snapped as he landed on the floor. Florida basketball's center immediately fell in agony as Auburn ran down the court with the ball.
The entire stadium fell silent as medical staff came to Micah Handlogten's aid. His teammates surrounded him as the cart came out to usher him away.
Scenes with Micah Handlogten getting put on stretcher. Complete silence in Bridgestone Arena. Awful. pic.twitter.com/uGdQRgZ43A
— Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) March 17, 2024
The Florida basketball star was immediately taken to the hospital, per team beat writer Jacob Rudner. Handlogten's mother ran to the court to be by his side as he was taken off the court.
“Micah Handlogten is going to the hospital now for treatment after suffering an apparent broken leg. The entire Florida team went to see him before he was removed from the court. Absolutely devastating.”
The injury was similar when Gordon Hayward snapped his ankle when he was playing for the Boston Celtics. Micah Handlogten is due for a long road to recovery. Hopefully, the Florida basketball star doesn't experience any hiccups along the journey. However, due to the seriousness of the injury, he could end up missing most of next season.
Handlogten has served a backup center role for the Gators since transferring from Marshall. Even so, he's been incredibly efficient for the Florida basketball team all season long. This season he's been averaging 5.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. The Gators will miss his production for the remainder of the SEC Championship game, as well as March Madness if they make the tourney.