Aaron Judge serves up stern take on teams giving him Barry Bonds treatment

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 55th home run of the season on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday. From there on out, the Twins basically refused to pitch to the behemoth. Judge was intentionally walked three times during the night cap.

After the game, Judge was asked about being walked intentionally and whether his young teammates could come through. His response was one you would hear from a great leader of a clubhouse.

"We're the New York Yankees. When we walk out there, got the pinstripes on, wearing the NY, every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done and do their job" – Aaron Judge on teams pitching around him pic.twitter.com/bYBiKRrfqN — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) September 8, 2022

It certainly worked Wednesday, as the Yankees finished a four-game sweep of the Twins 7-1. With the win, New York improved to 83-54. With a little under a month remaining in the regular season, they hold a five game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They also trail the Houston Astros by five games for home-field advantage in the American League.

Aaron Judge has absolutely been tearing the cover off of the ball lately. He has homered in four of the last five and six of the last nine games. Judge is on pace for 65 home runs, which would set a new Yankees all-time mark. The only players to ever hit more than 61 home runs in a season are Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. All three men were embroiled in the steroid controversy.

Third intentional walk of the doubleheader for Aaron Judge, and this is something Aaron Boone said he expects to see a lot more. (Honestly, I’m surprised teams weren’t already doing it.) — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 8, 2022

But if more teams employ this new strategy intentionally walking Judge, who knows if he’ll see enough good pitches to set the mark.