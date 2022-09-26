Matt Carpenter’s injury timeline gets critical update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are getting some significant injury reinforcements back as the regular season winds down and manager Aaron Boone provided a crucial update on the status of Matt Carpenter. The veteran slugger is working his way back from a fractured foot and Boone indicated that the Yankees are expecting to have Carpenter back by the end of the season. Via Bryan Hoch, the Yankees are hoping to have Carpenter back in time for their series against the Texas Rangers in early October.

The Yankees are hopeful that Matt Carpenter can return during the Oct. 3-5 series against the Rangers, manager Aaron Boone said, though he added: “We’re still a ways away from even having an idea if that’s going to be possible or not.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 26, 2022

The Yankees will take on the Rangers in at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington from October 3-5, so the hope is that Carpenter will be back in action at some point during that series.

The series against the Rangers is the Yankees’ last of the regular season, so Carpenter will truly be going down to the wire with his injury. Carpenter has been out of commission since August 8 when he suffered a fractured foot after getting hit by a pitch on his back foot in a matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

He was placed on the 10-day IL after the injury and has been focused on recovery ever since. He vowed to make it back in time for the Yankees’ playoff run, and it seems he’s holding up his end of the bargain.

Matt Carpenter featured in 47 games for the Yankees this season and was a breath of fresh air, reviving his career in the Bronx. The 36-year-old slashed .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI, and 28 runs scored. The Yankees will have some important roster decisions to make ahead of the postseason, but all indications point towards Carpenter being part of their playoff setup.