Matt Carpenter gets disappointing injury update from Yankees’ Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are mired by injuries right now, and fans were hoping for some type of optimistic update regarding Matt Carpenter. Aaron Boone spoke on Carpenter’s foot injury on Wednesday, and unfortunately, the results aren’t very encouraging. Via Bryan Hoch, Boone revealed that the latest X-rays on Carpenter’s foot did show signs of healing, but not enough to enable to veteran to ditch his walking boot, meaning there’s still some time until Carp can begin ramping up for a potential return.

Matt Carpenter had X-rays performed that showed healing, but not enough for him to remove the protective walking boot that he has been using. Carpenter is expected to have more imaging in 10 days to two weeks, manager Aaron Boone said. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 7, 2022

Boone indicated that Carpenter will undergo further imaging on his fractured foot in 10-14 days, at which point a more clear timetable for his potential return to action will be available.

The Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug in the second half. Anthony Rizzo and Andrew Benintendi were the latest key players to land on the shelf, while Josh Donaldson will also be unavailable on Wednesday after landing on the paternity list.

Getting Carpenter back would be a huge boost for a Yankees team in desperate need of one. The second half of the season has been nothing short of a disaster in the Bronx, and with the injuries piling up, their once untouchable lead in the AL East has dwindled down to just 4.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carpenter had been a breath of fresh air for the Yankees upon joining the organization. In just 47 games, Carpenter had recorded a 2.4 bWAR with 15 home runs and 37 RBI. Thought to be just a depth piece when he was picked up, Carpenter forced Boone’s hand until he was an everyday starter, at least until getting hit by a pitch and fracturing his foot.

The Yankees remain hopeful that Carpenter can return and contribute down the stretch or during the playoffs, but this latest update will leave the veteran up against the clock if he wants to play again in 2022.