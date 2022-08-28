Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s initial statement did seem to indicate that the infection was manageable. However, things might not all be good. ESPN’s report on Aroldis Chapman’s tattoo infection paints a different story. According to one of their sources, the team is not ruling out a potential visit to a hospital because of the injury.

“A person familiar with the situation told ESPN that the Yankees are legitimately concerned about the present state of Chapman’s leg infection and did not discount a potential visit to a local hospital near the team hotel in downtown San Francisco.”

According to Boone, Chapman is currently back at the hotel recovering from his infection. The Yankees are providing the closer with the proper antibiotics to deal with his injury. However, if the infection turns out to be a lot more serious, the team will more than likely send Chapman to the doctor’s office.

As for how the Yankees feel about Chapman’s injury, it seems like the team harbors no ill will towards the closer. Boone said that this infection was just an “unfortunate situation that has turned into an infection.” The pinstripes are hoping they’ll get their reliable closer back in time for the final stretch of the season.