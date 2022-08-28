The New York Yankees have just placed reliever Aroldis Chapman on the injury list. Apparently, the 34-year-old sustained some sort of infection on his leg. The most bizarre part about this situation, however, is that Chapman’s infection was caused by a new tattoo that he recently got.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Saturday that they have been left with no choice but to put Chapman on the IL after the veteran found it difficult to move around because of his leg infection. This comes via team insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:

Aaron Boone just said Aroldis Chapman is going on the IL with an infection in his leg. He recently got a tattoo that caused the infection.

When asked about the nature of the injury, Boone got brutally honest with his response:

“I don’t have tattoos,” Boone said. “That’s a personal choice. It’s usually a safe thing to deal with. This is more of an unfortunate situation that turned into an infection. My focus is on trying to get him right.”

It is currently unknown how long Boone will be out of commission, which puts the Yankees in a bit of a rough spot. At this point, however, New York reportedly has no plans of bringing up a replacement from the minor league.

The good news for the Yankees is that Clay Holmes is now set to return after his own spell on the IL. The 29-year-old pitcher has been struggling prior to his injury, though. Boone, however, remains confident in his closer’s ability to return to top form:

“I absolutely feel like he can get back to his (pre-All-Star break) level,” Boone said. “He’s got special, special stuff. It’s about getting locked in again from a delivery standpoint, and it can take off just as quick as we saw the first few months of the season. I’m optimistic about that. I feel like he’s in a good spot health-wise, too. As far as going right back into (the closer role), initially, I’m going to get them in the best positions to be successful. We’ve had a number of guys who’ve shown an ability to close out a game if we needed it. I’ve continued to do it that way, and hopefully along the way, maybe somebody grabs that, solidifies that and establishes that. I want to see that play out over the next several weeks.”

Holmes will get his first chance to reclaim his closer role when the Yankees take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.