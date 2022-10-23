To say that the New York Yankees have been terrible in the ALCS is a massive understatement. Despite the team’s struggles to finish the season, New York fans held out hope that they could turn it around in the postseason. However, their entire playoff run shows that nothing has changed for the pinstripes since the end of the regular season.

After barely getting past by the Cleveland Guardians, the Yankees have been completely molly-whooped by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Houston’s elite pitching has exposed New York’s god-awful hitting, and the latter’s pitching can’t bail them out of their struggles. It’s an embarrassing performance for a team pegged as a title contender at some point.

Naturally, the vocal Yankees fanbase loudly expressed their displeasure on Twitter. Their shut-out Game 3 loss has brought out feelings of despair and frustration on the bird app, and honestly, who can blame them?

Walkin into yankee stadium Year after year…same bullshit come the postseason smfh…man im frustrated.. pic.twitter.com/W9ODGaw0xv — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) October 23, 2022

Yankees showing up to the playoffs every year with a dead offense pic.twitter.com/kASjfGyPLh — Jake (@JakeRepNY) October 22, 2022

The Phillies have 10 runs tonight. I don’t think the Yankees are going to reach 10 runs in the entire ALCS. — Yankees Analytics Nerds (0-3) (@YankeesNerds) October 23, 2022

Even fans from the other teams have started mocking the Yankees, all while pointing out that Aaron Judge is set to be a free agent.

Yankees fans booing Aaron Judge after everything he has done for them…unbelievable. He should come play for a team who would actually appreciate him, like the White Sox. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) October 22, 2022

Highest exit velocity from the Yankees today pic.twitter.com/4Bj3wPpnhj — blancALCS ✨⚾️ (@heyblanca) October 23, 2022

The Yankees are now down 0-3 in the ALCS pic.twitter.com/3D3aKsG0yT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2022

These are dark times for the Yankees fanbase, and it could get a lot worse after this year. As mentioned earlier, Aaron Judge is set to be a free agent. The star outfielder has not been shy in admitting that he’s willing to test free agency. Losing Judge right after an epic season collapse will be the worst-case scenario.

Perhaps the Yankees can turn this around and create history. A 0-3 comeback would be a legendary story after all. Based off of their recent performances, though… there’s not much hope in the Bronx for them to somehow eke out a comeback.