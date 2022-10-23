Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3

Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.

The Yankees fell to a 3-0 deficit against the Astros after their latest defeat in the ALCS on Saturday, putting them one loss away from packing their bags and saying good bye to their World Series aspirations. During Game 3 when Judge and co. failed to score in the contest that ended 5-0, the New York fans in attendance at the Yankee Stadium let the players hear their disappointment and frustrations.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Judge was asked about hearing boos from the fans instead of getting some support to rally the team amid their MLB playoffs struggles. The superstar slugger played it down, expressing understanding on the situation and sharing his belief that they’ll get their support back if they play well.

“…There’s a big Game 4 coming up and if we get down, they’ll stick with us and we’ll do our thing. I understand why there is boos and why they’re yelling at times. But we’ve got to pick it up as a team and we’ll take their support, that’s for sure,” Judge said, per the New York Daily News.

Game 4 is undoubtedly a crucial game for Aaron Judge and the Yankees, so it is the time when they need their fans the most. However, for such a historic franchise with high standards, the players won’t get the cheers they want until they do something significant.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees can live to fight for another day, but one thing is for sure: the team’s fans will be watching closely.