Yankees make massive Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza ALCS roster decisions

The New York Yankees added Frankie Montas, Oswald Peraza, and Greg Weissert to the ALCS roster, per Jon Morosi. Marwin Gonzalez, Aaron Hicks, and Lucas Leutge were all left off the roster. DJ LeMahieu, who was hoping to make the ALCS roster against the Houston Astros, was not added, per Bryan Hoch.

Frankie Montas was one of the Yankees’ prized trade deadline acquisitions. The former Oakland Athletics’ ace pitched to the tune of an alarming 6.35 ERA in 8 outings with New York. But he previously owned a 3.18 ERA with the A’s prior to the trade. The Yankees are hopeful that he will find his rhythm after spending time on the injured list.

Rookie Oswald Peraza slashed .306/.404/.429 in 18 games for the Yankees. His presence will help make up for the struggles of Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. His addition to the roster also provides necessary depth for Aaron Boone.

The Yankees are fresh off of a grueling 5-game ALDS series victory over the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland pushed them to the brink but New York ultimately prevailed. Their reward? A matchup with the talented Astros in Houston to kickoff the ALCS.

But the Yankees won’t back down from the Astros. Nevertheless, Aaron Judge and the ball club enjoyed a mini celebration Tuesday before heading to Houston.

The Yankees may end up using Frankie Montas out of the bullpen on Wednesday. New York’s relief core is a bit thin since the team had no rest ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS. Montas represents a fresh arm that can give the Yankees innings out of the ‘pen if necessary.