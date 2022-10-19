Aaron Judge’s 3-word warning for Astros after Yankees eliminate Guardians

The New York Yankees are off to the American League Championship Series. They defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS Tuesday, 5-1. In the win, Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both went deep. The team was enjoying the moment in the locker room after the win. However, Judge was not ready to all out celebrate.

Judge clearly has his mind set on more important things.

“We got plans” -Aaron Judge on the Yankees lowkey celebration tonight pic.twitter.com/Gz9p7wus1F — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 18, 2022

Aaron Judge was asked about the perceived subdued celebration in the clubhouse.

“We got plans, we got plans. We’re definitely going to celebrate this and enjoy this moment but we got a big series coming up starting tomorrow. We gotta get on this flight and get going,” said Judge.

He was then asked how much the team was going to drink tonight. Judge responded curtly, “You just saw it, that’s about it.”

The Yankees have a tough challenge waiting for them in Houston. The Astros swept the upstart Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series. Beyond that, they have been the Yankees nemesis since Judge first entered the league.

The Astros beat the Yankees in the ALCS in both 2017 and 2019. 2022 will mark the sixth consecutive season that Houston has climbed within four wins of the American League pennant. That’s truly remarkable. Houston has home field advantage after winning 106 games, seven more than the Yankees, in the regular season.

They also won the season series against New York, taking five out of six games this year.

On Tuesday, Judge and Stanton made postseason history. They each homered in the same playoff game, becoming the first pair of teammates to do that on four occasions. New York will likely need more of that if they want to reach the World Series.