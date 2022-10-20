Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make.

Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.

The Yankees poor performance was almost historically bad from a team history perspective. The 17-strikeout showing Wednesday night was the team’s second-highest strikeout total in team postseason history. New York hitters struck out 18 times in 2020 ALDS Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros ace Justin Verlander was dealing through his six innings on the mound. He struck 11 batters as he set the MLB postseason record for most career strikeouts.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to the media following the game. He heaped praise on Verlander’s form as the game went along.

“I thought early we had our chances. I don’t think he was real sharp early, but then he kind of dialed it in,” Boone said. “He started really executing, staying away from trouble. I thought he spun the ball really well.”

Boone acknowledged the Astros’ excellent starting pitching. If the Bronx Bombers want to advance to the World Series, they will need a solution for Houston’s pitchers.

“They’re obviously really dynamic,” Boone said. “Outstanding starting pitching, but can shorten the game with the best of ’em. So we’ve got to find a way to break through against them.”

The Yankees and Astros go at it again in Game 2 on Thursday night. Yankees hitters will have another imposing hurler ahead of them in the form of Framber Valdez.