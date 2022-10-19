The reason Framber Valdez is starting Astros’ ALCS Game 2 vs. Yankees

Houston Astros’ manager Dusty Baker will roll with Framber Valdez for Game 2 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees. Baker revealed that he is giving the ball to Valdez in Game 2 due to the pitcher’s “resiliency” to start on short rest, per Mark Berman.

The Astros may need Valdez to start on short rest at some point in the series. Baker wants his best pitchers on the mound and Framber Valdez is willing to toe the rubber whenever he is called upon.

Possessing the ability to pitch on short rest is a valuable trait in the MLB Playoffs. In fact, it played a major role in deciding the winner of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS.

The Yankees decided to pitch Nestor Cortes on short rest against Cleveland in Game 5. Meanwhile, the Guardians started Aaron Civale instead of ace Shane Bieber. Had the Guardians started Bieber instead of Civale, who knows what may have happened. But the Yankees ultimately tee’d off Civale and never looked back en route to a Game 5 win.

Dusty Baker understands how important it is, so pitching Framber Valdez in Game 2 likely was a simple decision for Houston’s manager.

The Astros have their sights set on the World Series. Houston has played a strong brand of baseball over the past five years, but they only have one World Series to show for it. And that World Series, which came in 2017, often has its legitimacy questioned.

So Framber Valdez and the Astros will do whatever it takes to take care of business in the ALCS and purchase their 2022 World Series ticket.