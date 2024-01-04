Zendaya kicks off the new year unfollowing everyone, including Tom Holland?

Zendaya has kicked off the new year with a significant social media cleanse, unfollowing everyone, including her boyfriend Tom Holland, on Instagram as of Thursday, January 4, People reports. While the move left fans speculating about the reason behind the mass unfollowing, Zendaya hasn't offered any explanation directly.

The actress's most recent Instagram post on Monday featured a poster from her upcoming film, “Challengers,” with a caption announcing its release date on April 26, wishing her followers a beautiful new year.

Zendaya has been candid about her relationship with social media, sharing in an October 2021 conversation with PEOPLE that it often caused her anxiety and prompted overthinking. The Emmy winner emphasized the importance of taking mental breaks, advising others not to compare themselves to anyone else.

Her boyfriend, Tom Holland, remains one of the accounts she's following on Instagram. However, Holland himself had previously taken a step back from social media, citing its overwhelming nature. In August 2022, the actor declared his decision to delete the app due to the negative impact of online scrutiny on his mental well-being.

Zendaya also noted the changes in her life due to her rising fame, reflecting on how interactions with people and her daily life have evolved. While she strives to maintain a sense of anonymity, she acknowledges it's a far cry from the relatively normal life she once led.

The intentional social media cleanse by Zendaya raises curiosity among fans about the motivations behind her actions. Despite the speculation, the actress hasn't provided specific reasons, leaving the internet abuzz with theories about this digital reset at the beginning of the year.