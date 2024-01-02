Challengers dropped a new Zendaya-led poster.

A new poster for Luca Guadagnino's star-studded Challengers served a Zendaya-focused poster. The film also shows off stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Star-studded poster

Directed by Guadagnino and produced by Amy Pascal, Rachel O'Connor, and Zendaya, Challengers follows the wife of a Grand Slam tennis champion, played by Zendaya. She has to coach him for an upcoming event at which he will face off with her former partner.

The film was initially set to be released on September 15, 2023. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which didn't allow actors to promote their work, the film was delayed. It will now open on April 26, 2024.

In the new poster, Zendaya's character's face is seen close up. On her sunglasses, Faist and O'Connor's characters are seen — one in each lens.

New poster for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘CHALLENGERS’, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist. In theaters on April 26. pic.twitter.com/8ZhIZV7VtW — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 1, 2024

Alongside Zendaya are Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. The former is a Grammy-nominated actor known for his roles in Newsies. His breakout film performance came in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story as Riff. Coming up, he will star in The Bikeriders with Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.

The latter is known for his roles in Doctor Who and Peaky Blinders. O'Connor also played a young Charles II in the Netflix series, The Crown.

Luca Guadagnino is an acclaimed director. His pre-Challengers work include Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and Bones and All.

Zendaya first gained fame for her role in Disney Channel's Shake It Up. She would go on to star in K.C. Undercover for Disney Channel as well. Her film credits include The Greatest Showman, Malcolm & Marie, Dune, and the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy.