Zoonique is not letting anyone disrespect her mother Tiny Harris. Zoonique clapped back at a hater who uploaded a throwback photo of her mother while she was on the red carpet with Kandi Burruss at the Grammys.

“Yo, can somebody explain to me what happened to Tiny? Bcus my whole life she been ugly … I never knew she was pretty back in the day,” the tweet read.

The tweet went viral which garnered a response from Tiny Harris’ 27-year-old daughter Zoonique.

“[Tiny] grew up in the industry and has always received more hate than love … Your life revolves around getting on the internet and talking down on others like it’s your job without the paycheck … the misery fr,” the former OMG Girlz group member tweeted.

“Y’all know if I don’t do nothing ima give my queen her flowers and don’t need no help. she gone get the whole garden from me,” she added in a second tweet.

While Zoonique and Tiny have a close-knit relationship, Zoonique recently reflected on their bond saying that it was not always so close. She expressed to Mr. Jay Hill on The Jay Hill Podcast that the Xscape alum was usually busy touring or with her stepfather rapper T.I. so she had to figure out her emotions alone.

“When I was a kid I was like ‘Oh, I wish my mom would come off on the road’ and ‘I want my dad out of prison’ and after a while, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, this is my life.’ Like, you can’t really do anything, you become numb to it,” she told Hill.

However, she now says that she doesn’t “give a f**k,” and has processed her feelings as an adult.