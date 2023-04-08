The latest Deux Moi gossip is causing a stir on social media, as rumors of a romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet begin to circulate. The anonymous tipster claimed that the pair have been dating since January, and even spent New Year’s together in Aspen, HotNewHipHop reports. Though the relationship has not been confirmed by either party, fans are already expressing their disbelief and shock on Twitter.

Deux Moi, known for breaking celebrity gossip stories, posted about the alleged couple on both Instagram Stories and the grid, using the caption “NEW COUPLE ALERT.” Interestingly, the same source who claimed to have insider information on the Jenner-Chalamet fling also broke the news about Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Bad Bunny. If the rumors are true, the new couple may make their public debut at Coachella, where Kylie first connected with her ex Travis Scott.

Social media users have been reacting with a mix of disbelief and humor, with one Twitter user writing, “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner???? my life is over.” Fans of both celebrities have been expressing their surprise, as the two seem like an unlikely pairing. However, with the Kardashians known for their high-profile relationships and Deux Moi’s track record of breaking celebrity news, anything is possible.

Live reaction of me reading the Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner news pic.twitter.com/v2AZOveWGn — Kate (@thekate_gatsby) April 6, 2023

Last year, Kim Kardashian’s fling with Pete Davidson and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker both caused a stir on social media. Kendall Jenner’s romance with Bad Bunny is also making headlines. If the rumors about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turn out to be true, it’s safe to say that their relationship will be one of the most talked-about celebrity pairings of the year.