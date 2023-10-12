The Metropolitan Division seems to get better and better ever year. Last season, the Metro sent four teams to the playoffs, but there are at least six with aspirations to return to the dance next April. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes both got better, while the Columbus Blue Jackets improved drastically this summer.

Still, it's safe to assume that the Philadelphia Flyers and Blue Jackets will both miss the playoffs as they continue to rebuild. But besides the Pens and Canes, the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders will all be looking to still be playing hockey next April. The Washington Capitals, despite their advanced age and concerning 2022-23 campaign, have been here many times before and will be looking to prove that last year's miss was a fluke.

So, there are six teams who believe they have what it takes, and only three spots guaranteed. Will there be three teams who eclipse the 100-point mark again this year? And how many playoff teams will there be in the division? Here is one realistic prediction for every Metro club.

Penguins: Return to postseason after rare miss

The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era in 2022-23, and that was simply unacceptable to the franchise. New general manager Kyle Dubas got right to work this summer, swinging the trade of the offseason to bring superstar defenseman and reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to Pennsylvania, and complementing it with Reilly Smith, Ryan Graves, and Lars Eller, among others.

Although the Pens got off to a tough start, losing their home opener to Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, expect them back in the dance in 2024. A 40-win, 90-point season will almost certainly be eclipsed by this year's version of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin goes 0-50

The Great Eight only scored 42 goals last year, his lowest total in a full 82-game slate since 2016-17 when he potted just 33. He still managed 75 points in 73 games, an over a point-per-game clip despite being without his usual linemate Nicklas Backstrom. Ovechkin will have the Swede back on his line, and there's no reason why he can't go 0-50 for the 10th time in his legendary career.

Ovi won't break Wayne Gretzky's record this year, but expect the Russian sniper to return to 50 in his age-38 season.

Rangers: Return to form, win 50 games and at least one playoff round

The New York Rangers were one of the best regular-season teams in the league for the second straight year in 2022-23. But instead of advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in back-to-back campaigns, they flamed out, blowing a 2-0 lead to the New Jersey Devils in a stunning first-round exit.

Blake Wheeler is going to be a great addition for the Blueshirts, and both Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko will have better seasons. The Rangers may not return to the final four, but bank on them finishing top-three in the Metro and winning at least a round on the back of more Igor Shesterkin heroics.

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin wins the Vezina Trophy

Speaking of goaltenders, Ilya Sorokin has been named an early Vezina Trophy favorite in hockey circles this season. And for good reason — he's the best player on the New York Islanders, and the team's playoff chances will basically live or die based on the Russian's play. Sorokin is one of the best goalies in the league, and plays on a sound defensive team with a very solid group of D-men. I think this is the year the Vezina Trophy heads to Long Island.

Devils: Make their first ECF since 2012

Fresh off a 112-point season and subsequent upset over the Rangers, the New Jersey Devils are hungry for more in 2023-24. They added proven scorer Tyler Toffoli in the offseason, and a full campaign of Luke Hughes and Timo Meier should help this team remain right at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

And, of course, Jack Hughes. Pencil him in for his first 100-point campaign as the Devils take the next step in 2024 and advance to their first Eastern Conference Final since nearly winning the Stanley Cup in 2012.

Hurricanes: Win the President's Trophy

The Carolina Hurricanes are primed for stardom this regular season. After an ECF sweep at the hands of the Florida Panthers last postseason, this team is back even better with the additions of Michael Bunting and Dmitry Orlov in free agency. Rod Brind'Amour's team boasts the best defensive unit in the conference, outstanding offensive depth that will be boosted by the impending return of Andrei Svechnikov, and dependable goaltending in veterans Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. This team is poised to take the next step, and they should finish, at worst, top-three in the league.

Flyers: Finish last in the East but Sean Couturier makes triumphant return

Seeing Sean Couturier back on the ice after two years off will be electric for Philadelphia Flyers fans who won't have much else to cheer about this season. The team is rebuilding properly, trading away Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov and preparing to be very bad for the next few seasons. I don't see a scenario where the Flyers aren't last in the Metro, but they have a few exciting players who will keep things interesting in Pennsylvania. For what it's worth, I have the Phillies winning the World Series.

Blue Jackets: Adam Fantilli is a Calder Trophy finalist

The Columbus Blue Jackets are going to be a ton better than their abysmal 59-point showing in 2022-23. Zach Werenski and Patrik Laine will be much-improved if they can remain healthy for the entire campaign, while Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson will help to greatly improve the back end. But Adam Fantilli is going to be the breakout player of the year for this team after he was selected No. 3 overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. He's already going to start the year on the powerplay, and I expect he'll move from 3C to 2C duties as the season goes on. The Calder Trophy is Connor Bedard's to lose, but Fantilli has a great chance to be a finalist.