It didn't take long for Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard to make an impact. Bedard recorded a point in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. He became the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a point in his first NHL game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Connor Bedard (18 years – 85 days) is the second-youngest player in Blackhawks franchise history to notch a point in his NHL debut, behind Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984 vs DET). pic.twitter.com/EVHg0A6Mcz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 11, 2023

Connor Bedard's historic moment occurred late in the second period. Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic made a nifty pass to Bedard as the latter was heading toward the left face-off circle. Bedard attempted a shot that bounced off the left goal post. Fortunately, Ryan Donato scored on a rebound goal to put Chicago on the board. Connor Bedard received credit for the assist – his first career NHL point.

Although Connor Bedard didn't score a goal in his NHL debut, it was memorable for several reasons.

First, Bedard hilariously forgot his stick before taking the ice against the Penguins on Tuesday. Was it a case of the nerves? Only Bedard would know, for sure. However, ESPN NHL analysts Mark Messier and PK Subban noticed he was nervous in the first period. Bedard seventually ettled down as the game progressed.

The game was also memorable because of the Blackhawks' furious comeback. Chicago fell behind an early 2-0 deficit before scoring four unanswered goals to clinch their first win of the season. Four different players scored for the Blackhawks: Ryan Donato, Cole Guttman, Jason Dickinson, and Nick Foligno. The Penguins' implosion angered their fans on social media.

The Blackhawks play back-to-back games to start the 2023-24 NHL campaign. They will take on Brad Marchand's Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Will Connor Bedard score his first goal against Boston? Let's wait and find out.