It's easy to wonder why this hasn't already happened. The Denver Broncos have high hopes for the 2024 season but need a perfect move to fill out their roster before training camp.

The position of need is wide receiver. And the obvious answer is former New Orleans Saints star — and Sean Payton workhorse — 31-year-old Michael Thomas. With the uncertainty of the status of Courtland Sutton, the Broncos could use a veteran like Thomas.

And adding the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Thomas makes sense for Payton and the Broncos. Thomas' big body would make up for the hole left if Sutton sits out or winds up playing elsewhere.

Why Bo Nix' arrival means WR Michael Thomas should sign with Broncos

Thomas’ trademark third-down ability could be a security blanket for Bo Nix. The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft, Nix is the most experienced college football quarterback of all time with an NCAA-record 61 career starts.

The wide receiver room is weak in Denver without Sutton. Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr. and Tim Patrick aren't going to throw even a shade of fear at NFL defenses. Nix will need a player who can make things happen on a small scale, at least, and Thomas has the capability of moving the chains.

Thomas could be a high-reception, low-yardage guy for the Broncos. In certain matchups, he might even shine for a game or two. There is no downside for this move if a reasonable contract can be hammered out. The upside is a complimentary piece — a guy who can help open things up over the top for guys like Mims Jr. and possibly Sutton, if things work out for him.

Money is the key. If the Broncos could get Thomas to agree to the veteran minimum, a total flameout simply brings a release and no big deal.

Does the Thomas train still have steam?

It has been quite a career for Thomas. In his rookie season, Thomas produced 92 catches and scored nine touchdowns for Payton's Saints. Over the next three seasons he increased his catches each year: 104, 125 and 149 during 2019 — which still stands as the NFL record. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017-19 and earned AP offensive player of the year honors in 2019.

Unfortunately, Thomas has become a “lack of availability” player over the last four seasons. He played only an average of five games per year. The good news is he played 10 games with New Orleans in 2023, catching 39 balls for 448 yards. That's a good enough pace with WR2 production if he had played the entire season.

It's not so much whether the Broncos want Thomas, but rather do they need him. And that comes down to what the philosophy is for Denver in 2024. Let's be realistic. The Broncos are in an extremely tough division with two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City. They could be pretty strong and still not sniff the playoffs.

If they look at the roster and honestly evaluate the team as no better than seven wins, then maybe Thomas isn't the right answer. However, if Denver has serious intentions of getting closer to nine wins — and having a puncher's chance of reaching the playoffs — Thomas is a no-brainer.

Of course, if you ask Payton and company, they'll claim they're all-in for 2024. But a lot of times the roster makeup tells the true story. Are they willing to shell out a few bucks for a guy who won't be a star but could help win a game or two?