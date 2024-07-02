A pair of teams looking to desperately start winning consistently will clash on the baseball diamond as the Los Angeles Angels battle things out with the Oakland Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Athletics prediction and pick.

Angels-Athletics Projected Starters

Jose Soriano vs. Mitch Spence

Soriano (4-5-) with a 3.48 ERA …

Last Start: 8.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K's

2024 Road Splits: 46.1 IP, 3-1, 2.33 ERA

Spence (4-4) with a 4.35 ERA …

Last Start: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 6 K's

2024 Home Splits: 38.1 IP, 2-2, 3.99 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Athletics Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -116

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Angels vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

TV: MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Don't look now, but could the Angels be cooking something up in the heat of the summer? Although the ‘Halos record still sits at a sluggish 36-47 overall, it has been Los Angeles that has reeled off victories in six of their last seven games despite dropping one to the Detroit Tigers last time out. While it will take a minor miracle for the Angels to get back in the playoff race as they trail the division leader Seattle Mariners by 9.5 games, building positive momentum slowly but surely will go a long way moving forward as Los Angeles continues to find their identity.

Surprisingly enough, the Angels have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the course of the past week. Whether or not this can replicated remains to be seen, but LA has to be feeling good about their chances heading into this one.

To kick things off, there is no doubt that the Angels will want to have a repeat of success from their recent series sweep over Oakland coming in late June. During that series, it was the ‘Halos bats that pounded the Athletics pitching staff as they ended up totaling 17 runs over the course of the three contests played. Throughout the season, the Angels have not necessarily been known for their electrifying offense, but they have been clicking on all cylinders as of late. Be on the lookout for outfielder Taylor Ward to have a say offensively as he currently leads the clubs with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Another season, another one in the dumps. For Oakland and its fan base, they have become far too accustomed to losing as apathy has officially reached its peak. At the moment, the A's have amassed an underwhelming 30-56 through the first 86 games of the 2024 regular season and will once again be sitting at home when the postseason rolls around in October. Nonetheless, the Athletics will be seeking vengeance against the Angels as it was LA that swept Oakland in their first three meetings last week. Does Oakland have what it takes to punch back or will they end up falling flat on their faces?

Things can't get much worse for the Athletics at this stage of the 2024 regular season and there isn't a whole lot to lose for the men in yellow and green. Luckily, this should mean that Oakland can come out to play without feeling a whole lot of pressure on their shoulders especially when the game progresses into the later stages.

In order to get back in the win column and hand the Angels a loss, Oakland will need a monster performance from starting hurler Mitch Spence to slow down the red-hot Angels bats. Considering that the Athletics are the third-lowest scoring team in baseball and have only put up one run in their previous two games, Spence will need to put on a brilliant display of pitching for a majority of the night.

Not to mention, but a swift start out of the gates could give the A's some much-needed confidence to ultimately cover the spread and win down the stretch.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick

It is most likely that both of these AL West teams are going nowhere fast, but at least the Angels have shown a heartbeat as of late. Take Los Angeles to go into Oakland and cover the spread.

Final Angels-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+150)