Qualifying has wrapped for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. LIV Golf representatives — excluding Sergio Garcia — fared slightly better in their efforts to crack into the 2024 British Open field than they did ahead of the U.S. Open. The winner at Pinehurst No. 2, Bryson DeChambeau, headlines the cohort of 16 LIV players heading to Scotland for the year's final major golf tournament.

The 2024 Masters field included 13 LIV reps, mainly via exemptions due to past major results or 2023 pre-LIV rankings. (Augusta National extended a special invite to Joaquin Niemann for his performance outside of LIV). Eight players from LIV — which plays a limited schedule of 52-hole no-cut team events — made the cut, while DeChambeau (T6), Cameron Smith (T6), and Tyrrell Hatton (T9) earned top-10 finishes.

16 LIV players competed in the PGA Championship — won last year by Smash GC's Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau, who finished runner-up to Xander Schauffele at 20-under, was the lone top-10 placer at Valhalla.

11 members of the Saudi-backed circuit ended up in the U.S. Open, where DeChambeau seized victory from the face of the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy.

LIV results remains unrecognized by the Official World Golf Ranking, forcing many of its constituents to enter international events and/or go through traditional qualifying to gain entry into majors.

On Tuesday, four courses in Scotland hosted 36-hole Final Qualifying events. 16 total players earned spots in the Open, including two of the 11 LIV members who participated.

Here's a breakdown of the LIV players in the British Open (July 18-21), and their respective pathways to Royal Troon.

LIV Golf players in 152nd Open Championship

Abraham Ancer

Despite a nerve-racking late triple-bogey, Ancer ended up at 5-under at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club to lock a spot in the Open. The Mexican recorded rounds of 65 and 70 on Tuesday. His Open spot was secured after LIV-mate Aniban Lahiri bogeyed the first playoff hole.

“It feels amazing. I'm extremely happy,” said the 33-year-old. “I managed to make it really tough on myself … but I bounced back and I played a good hole here in the playoff to get through.”

Ancer won LIV Golf Hong Kong in March.

Dean Burmester

Burmester qualified by winning the Joburg Open in November 2023.

Burmester took first place in Miami in April and ranks fourth in the LIV individual points standings for 2024. He finished T12 at the PGA Championship and ranks 49th on DataGolf.

The Zimbabwe-native finished T11 at The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022.

Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau has a chance to complete one of the most impressive major seasons in golf history. Here's what DataGolf wrote in the wake of his triumph at Pinehurst No. 2.

…Through 3 majors, he has gained 48.8 strokes on the field. If he can gain another 12 strokes at The Open that will put him above 60 strokes gained for the major season, a mark that has only been hit seven times since 1983: Tiger ('00, '02, '05, '07), Spieth ('15), Phil ('04), Els ('04).

DeChambeau's best Open finish is a T8 in 2022.

Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton took the honors at LIV Nashville in June. The fiery Englishman is a surefire candidate to earn his first major trophy.

Sam Horsfield

Horsfield is one of two LIV players to emerge from qualifying with a place in the Open. Horsfield posted back-to-back 3-under 69s at West Lancashire.

Horsfield, 27, is coming off his best-ever result — a T2 at LIV Nashville.

“I am looking forward to it,” the Majesticks GC member told the Mi rror after qualifying. “I've turned my game around in the last few weeks, made a few changes. I feel like my brain is the right place with everything, and then obviously that leads to good golf. It is going to be a great few weeks, the major in the middle of it. It is going to be epic.”

Brooks Koepka

Koepka will be vying for his sixth career major in the UK. Surely, the man who proudly only cares about majors will want to change the narrative on his underwhelming performance thus far in 2024: A T45 at the Masters and T26s at the PGA Championship at U.S. Open.

Dustin Johnson

Johnson (and Mickelson) finished runner-up to LIV's Darren Clarke at Royal St George's in 2011. DJ won LIV Golf Las Vegas on Super Bowl weekend, but has been quiet in the majors.

Adrian Meronk

Before leaving the PGA Tour, Meronk ended 2023 ranked no. 48 in the world. He was prolific on the DP World Tour, winning Australian and Italian Opens, plus the Andalucia Masters.

Phil Mickelson

Mickelson won his lone Claret Jug in 2013 in style at Muirfield Golf Links.

This year, the 54-year-old sits toward the bottom of the LIV standings. He missed the cut at the last two majors and finished T43 at Augusta.

The last time the Open was held at Royal Troon, in 2016, Lefty finished runner up to LIV's Henrik Stenson.

Joaquin Niemann

Niemann, who earned a spot by winning the Australian Open in December, has shredded LIV courses in his first season. The 25-year-old — already making his fifth straight Open start — easily leads the individual standings thanks to first-place finishes in Mayakoba and Jeddah.

Andy Ogletree

Ogletree, 26, got in the field due to his placement on the Federation Ranking list — an offshoot of the OWGR that incorporates various tours. It'll be the American's first Open experience.

Louis Oosthuizen

The South African won the 2010 Open at the Old Course. He currently sits fifth in the LIV standings.

David Puig

Puig's ascension should not go unnoticed.

February’s IRS Prima Malaysian Open. The 22-year-old came back from eight strokes down win the IRS Prima Malaysian Open in February, locking a spot in the Open.

The Spainiard solidified a coveted space in the men's golf competition at the Paris Olympics, which begins on August 1.

2024 will mark his Open debut.

Jon Rahm

Rahm's performance (and mindset) in the majors hasn't aligned with his results in his inaugural LIV Golf campaign. He's finished top-10 in every LIV event and his Legion XIII team is second in the standings. Yet, he struggled in his green-jacket-defense at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Nine days after withdrawing from the U.S. Open due to a toe infection, Rahm was back in action, at LIV Nashville.

Cameron Smith

While still one of the PGA Tour's rising stars, Smith stormed through the back nine at the 2022 Open at the Old Course to deprive McIlroy of a storybook victory. He won LIV Adelaide on his home soil.

Henrik Stenson

Stenson won his only major championship at Royal Troon in 2016. He's yet to make any noise on LIV.

LIV Golf Andalucía (July 12-14) at Real Club Valderrama and LIV Golf UK (July 26-28) at JCB Golf and Country Club will sandwich the Open.