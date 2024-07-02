Okay, so we're still about a month away from when conference realignment is official for some conferences, but the beginnings started in July. Once the calendar turned to the seventh month, Texas and Oklahoma officially became members of the SEC, while SMU joined the ACC. The Big Ten and Big 12, however, have to wait for their Pac-12 defectors to join on August 2.

This still doesn't change the fact that the paradigm shift in college football is real. Conferences that reside in the now Power 4 have not only increased their membership status but also the level of competition across the board. The front-runners, though, are still the SEC and Big Ten.

Whether it was an attempt to one-up the SEC or not, the Big Ten decided to not only add USC and UCLA to their conference in 2024 but also Washington and Oregon, making them now consist of 18 teams. The SEC, adding just the Longhorns and Sooners, moves to 16 teams.

Adding four teams, but four potentially highly competitive (or at least three) teams, could completely change the dynamic of the Big Ten conference. For the longest time, the conference has been ruled by the three-headed monster of Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. Now, you have last year's Pac-12 Champion (Washington), runner-up (Oregon), and the previous year's runner-up (USC) added to the mix.

How should we expect these four teams to compete in their first year in the Big Ten? Let's take a look.

Predicting Oregon Football in 2024

Out of all the teams involved in the conference realignment, no team may come into their new conference with more confidence than the Oregon Ducks. Even if they did fall short of winning the Pac-12 title last season, this team should be one of the most talented in the country in 2024.

They bring back a total of 10 starters while also including transfer portal additions of Dillon Gabriel, Evan Stewart, and others. They have a blue-chip ratio of 76 percent, which ranks fifth best in the country.

But can they make it through a Big Ten schedule?

The Big Ten schedule has been nowhere near as daunting as the SEC's. But with the Ducks and others now coming over, that has changed a bit. However, after maneuvering through a treacherous Pac-12 schedule last season, the Ducks are more than ready.

Their biggest test will be when they meet Ohio State on October 12 in Eugene. Three weeks later they'll head to Ann Arbor to meet Michigan, followed by Maryland at home, then back on the road to face Wisconsin, and then finishing it out with Washington.

Oregon currently has the second-best odds of winning the Big Ten Championship behind Ohio State at +200, according to FanDuel. The schedule is manageable for this team, even with the Buckeyes, who they at least get at home. I believe this team could come right in and take the Big Ten in its first year.

Record: 11-1

Big Ten finish: 1st

Predicting Washington Football in 2024

Last year's Pac-12 Champions are going to look a lot different this season, all the way down to their head coach. Gone is Kalen DeBoer, and with him a ton of last year's starters, including Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.

The Huskies have just two—yes, two—starters coming back from last season, and those are only on the defensive side. To lead them will be former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, who turned out to be a miracle worker for the program. But now having to rebuild last year's National Champion runner-up team, all the while moving to a new conference, is a tall order for a new coach and young roster.

As far as the schedule goes, the first month is mostly manageable until the team travels to Rutgers after opening Big Ten play against Northwestern. Then they will host Michigan, go on the road the next two weeks to face Iowa and Indiana. They'll then face familiar foe USC at home, away at Penn State, home again for UCLA, and finally Oregon in Autzen Stadium.

It's so hard to predict what this year's Huskies team will look like with so much unknown about the roster. This is a team that could easily be upset from week to week. Their road schedule is pretty brutal, having to go to Rutgers, Iowa, Penn State, and Oregon. Don't be surprised to see Washington struggle in the first season in the Big Ten.

Record: 8-4

Big Ten finish: 7th

Predicting USC Football in 2024

What, oh, what will USC football look like without Caleb Williams? Well, that remains to be seen, but head coach Lincoln Riley probably still wishes he had him in the team's inaugural season in the Big Ten.

It's not all bad, though. The Trojans do have Miller Moss, who looked exceptional in the team's bowl game. They'll also have talented wide receiver Zachariah Branch back. But that's the offense, which is not the problem for USC. No, that's reserved for the defense.

The Trojans' defense will actually one-up the offense by having four starters returning on that side of the ball. But does any of that really matter considering how horrible the defense was last year? Probably not.

This is more or less a transition type of year for USC football, all coming at not the most opportune time. Even with Williams last year behind center, the Trojans failed to live up to expectations, and now with him and others gone, they have to compete in a new and bigger conference? Yikes.

Even before USC begins Big Ten play, they have to begin their season in Las Vegas to face LSU. Two weeks later, after a hopefully easier game against Utah State, is when they have their first Big Ten meeting, albeit against Michigan on the road. They'll follow that up with Wisconsin at home, Minnesota away, Penn State at home, Maryland on the road, Rutgers at home, Washington away, Nebraska at home, UCLA away, and finish off the season with rival Notre Dame.

That means USC will not play consecutive weeks at home the entire season. While they don't have consecutive weeks on the road, flip-flopping every week is probably not fun either.

Record: 8-5

Big Ten finish: 6th

Predicting UCLA Football in 2024

The team with the least amount of steam heading into the Big Ten is UCLA football. Though the last three seasons have been much easier to swallow in Pasadena, who knows what's in store for the Bruins now. Finishing 8-5 last year, UCLA lost way more after the season.

Gone are head coach Chip Kelly, who left to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who took the same job at USC. Gone is former five-star quarterback Dante Moore. So, what's left?

Surprisingly, nine total starters return for new head coach DeShaun Foster. This makes the 44-year-old's first head coaching job—and what a job he will have.

The new schedule from the Big Ten will be challenging, if for nothing else than the record 22,048 miles the Bruins will travel in 2024, according to Bookies.com. They begin their season in Hawaii, which even from Los Angeles isn't a short flight. In Big Ten play, they'll host Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, Iowa, and USC, plus an out-of-conference game against Fresno State. They'll hit the road for Penn State, Rutgers, Nebraska, and Washington. Oh, and they'll travel to LSU in mid-September.

When you add up all the travel—five of their first nine games are away—plus the added game against LSU, this could be a very challenging year for UCLA. Getting bowl eligible is no guarantee.

Record: 6-6

Big Ten finish: 13th