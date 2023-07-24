The Detroit Pistons seem poised to go for a playoff spot in the 2023-24 season after an eventful offseason. The Pistons just invested a ton of money on former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, who is just one season removed from winning Coach of the Year, to become their next head coach. Detroit also selected a promising stud in Ausar Thompson with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. With Cade Cunningham coming back healthy and a myriad of intriguing young prospects looking to break out, the Pistons might be ready to make the jump in the Eastern Conference. But to do that, it seems like Detroit may need another veteran piece who can put them over the edge. A potential trade target the Pistons should pursue is O.G. Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

Pistons trade target: O.G. Anunoby

The Pistons finished with the worst record in the NBA in the 2022-23 season. That was in large part due to the injury of their 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cunningham, who missed all but 12 games of the season. The Pistons looked poised to break out last year, but the basketball gods had other plans.

This year, the pieces seem to be coming together with the return of Cunningham, the hiring of Monty Williams, and the arrival of Ausar Thompson. Enter O.G. Anunoby and this team could be serious this upcoming season. Here is what a potential Pistons-Raptors deal could look like:

Detroit Pistons receive: O.G. Anunoby

Toronto Raptors receive: James Wiseman, Killian Hayes, 2025 top-10 protected first round pick, 2027 lottery-protected first round pick

Why this trade makes sense for Detroit

With O.G. Anunoby arriving, he would instantly slot into that starting three or four role for the Pistons. He is still just 26 years old, which means he still fits within their timeline.

Detroit could roll out a potential starting unit of Jaden Ivey and Cunningham in the backcourt, Anunoby at three, Bojan Bogdanovic at the four, and one of Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart at the five. Perhaps the Pistons could start rookie Ausar Thompson and slide Bogdanovic to the bench to serve a super-sub role for this young team.

With Thompson and Anunoby, the Pistons could have one of the most fearsome wing defender duos in the NBA. Thompson has already shown in the Las Vegas Summer League just how tenacious he is already on the defensive end.

Anunoby, meanwhile, led the NBA in steals per game (1.9) last season and is one of the premier 3-and-D players in the league. This past season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

The Pistons finished as the 27th ranked defense in the league last season. Should they trade for Anunoby, the Pistons get a massive upgrade defensively with a fresh pair of elite wing defenders in O.G. and Ausar.

The Raptors forward is more known for being a spot-up guy on offense. But he has also incrementally grown his game to being more than just a standstill shooter. Anunoby, who has a player option next summer, has also expressed that he wants a larger role in the offense and the Pistons could give him that.

He could develop into a version of what Jerami Grant gave them for a couple of seasons, but to a slightly lesser extent with Cunningham and Ivey already taking the bulk of the playmaking duties.