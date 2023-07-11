Detroit Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson is setting his sights high. After being selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Ausar Thompson is aiming to bring the Pistons their first title since the 2004 NBA Finals.

When asked what he wants to accomplish most in his NBA career, Thompson was sure to put turning the Pistons into a winner at the top of the list.

“I want to be one of the greatest players, ever,” Thompson told ESPN's Jorge Sedano at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. “I want to win championships, bring championships to Detroit.”

Those are, of course, bold goals that will take Thompson some time to accomplish. The 20-year-old joins a Pistons team that has arguably been the league's worst over the last decade.

Detroit finished the 2022-2023 season with a league-worst 17-65 record. The Pistons have won fewer than 30.5% of their games in four straight seasons. Detroit has made the playoffs twice in the last 14 seasons. The team hasn't won a single postseason game since 2008.

Thompson is the Pistons' third top-five draft pick in as many years. Detroit hopes that Thompson, Jaden Ivey and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham can form the core of a championship contender.

Thompson struggled offensively in his Pistons' Summer League debut, making just one field goal. Thompson scored 12 points in Detroit's second Summer League game. He added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. Thompson showed particular promise on defense and with his playmaking skills.

The Pistons' Summer League schedule continues Wednesday with a game against the Toronto Raptors.