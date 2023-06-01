Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Detroit Pistons have finally ended their coaching search, as they have agreed to a six-year, $72 million deal with former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Breaking: Monty Williams and the Detroit Pistons have agreed in principle on a six-year, $72 million deal for Williams to become the franchise’s new head coach, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 1, 2023

This deal will make Williams the highest paid coach in the NBA based on his average annual value of $12 million per year. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was the highest paid coach in the league prior with an annual average value of $11.5 million.

The 2022 NBA Coach of the Year also has major incentive marks built into his contract. According to Charania, Williams’ new deal could reach eight years and $100 million based on team options and incentives, which could keep him in Detroit through the 2030-31 NBA season.

Williams, 51, had been contemplating his future in the NBA after being fired by the Suns earlier this offseason. Originally declining an offer to become the Pistons’ next head coach, Williams is now set to lead one of the youngest teams in the league.

Detroit has failed to win more than 23 games over the last four seasons and they have been to the playoffs just once since 2017.

Led by former first overall pick Cade Cunningham, the Pistons will enter the 2023-24 season as one of the youngest groups in the league. They will also be adding onto their young core with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

While he is used to coaching a playoff and championship contending team, Williams will now face the challenge of attempting to make the Pistons a contending threat in the Eastern Conference once more. Always commanded the respect of his locker room and the players within it is one of the main reasons why general manager Troy Weaver and Pistons owner Tom Gores did not back down in their pursuit of Williams and now, they have locked up their next head coach for many years to come.