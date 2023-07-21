The Detroit Pistons have set themselves up nicely for the future with an intriguing young core. In addition to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman, they managed to add Ausar Thomson and Marcus Sasser in the draft. They also brought in a few veteran role players in Monte Morris and Joe Harris to help steady the ship. The Pistons do have an open roster spot and an open two-way spot though. One player they should look at to possibly fill one of those spots is Tosan Evbuomwan whom the Pistons had playing on their NBA Summer League roster.

As it stands, the Pistons have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster. They also have two, two way contracts signed in Malcolm Cazalon and Jared Rhoden. That leaves them with one open regular roster spot and one two way spot. Either of those roster spots could potentially go to Pistons NBA Summer League player Tosan Evbuomwan. At the very least, the Pistons should invite him to training camp and give him the opportunity to make the final roster be it a standard contract or a two-way contract.

Tosan Evbuomwan went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was a standout last season at Princeton during the team's stellar NCAA Tournament run. He had a strong pre-draft showing and it earned him an invite to both the G League Elite Camp and the actual NBA Draft combine. The Pistons then picked him up for NBA Summer League and in three games he averaged 7.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 100 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously that three-point shooting percentage doesn't really say much as he only took one three-point shot for the duration of Summer League. But he did shoot 32.4 percent from three-point range his last year in college which is a little bit more of a prediction as to how he might shoot the three in the NBA. His shooting hasn't necessarily been a strong suit of his throughout his college career, but it does look like he's put in the work to improve that.

Overall, he's a bit of a late bloomer. A player that was not really on NBA radars until his final year at Princeton. He does have the potential to develop into a 3&D type player. He has the length and size to be an effective defender in certain wing matchups. He is a very good rebounder as well and for a player of his size he can handle the ball. He seems the perfect type of fit for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons G League affiliate.

As mentioned before, at the very least, the Pistons should bring Evbuomwan to training camp and let the chips fall where they may. Maybe he plays well enough in preseason that the Pistons feel like they should sign him to their final roster spot. If they want to keep that spot open for someone a little more NBA seasoned, then they have that two-way spot open to give. And Exhibit 10 contract might work best though. That way they can evaluate him in camp and then potentially keep him under their watch with the Motor City Cruise. He's still relatively young too in that he can potentially be part of the Pistons young group.