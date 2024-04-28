It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and a sense of hope has returned to college football fans. Texas A&M football had their spring game a last weekend, and Aggies fans can't wait for the season.
Spring football is a special time of year as fans across the country get to see their new team in action for the first time. It's hard to tell much about a team from spring practices, but it's still fun to see the teams on the field competing against each other, and football fans are all eager for the new season to roll around. The first few months of the offseason are tough to get through and the football season seems so far away. Now, the weather is warming up, and you can sense that the new season is nearing. There is still a ways to go, but it's coming.
This next season of college football is going to be an exciting one, and there are a ton of reasons to be looking forward to it. There are a lot of changes coming to the game like rule changes, coaching changes, conference changes and playoff changes. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the new season will be the new conferences. The Pac-12 is gone, and the Big Ten and SEC are going to be loaded. They both seem to be on the verge of forming super conferences.
The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, and the Big Ten is getting a good crop of Pac-12 teams as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all joining the conference. Both the Big Ten and the SEC are going to be absolutely loaded next year, and it seems like more schools will potentially join the conferences in the future.
Next season, the College Football Playoff will look different as well as it is expanding to 12 teams. There will also be first round games on college campuses. More teams will have a chance to make the CFP, and there will be more games. It's going to be fun.
Texas A&M is breaking in a new head coach this season
Texas A&M football is entering a new era this season as Jimbo Fisher is no longer the head coach. When Fisher did come to the program, it seemed like the Aggies were poised for success as the program had been on the rise. Bringing in someone that was considered to be one of the best in the game was huge, but things just didn't pan out.
Jimbo Fisher did a great job of recruiting while he was the head coach of the Texas A&M football team, but he was never able to do very much with the talent that he got. The Aggies had top recruiting classes year in and year out, but the on-field success just wasn't there, and the school had to let him go and they now have to eat a big buyout.
The Aggies did make the move, though, and now they have their new head coach. It's a full circle moment for Mike Elko as he was the defensive coordinator a few years back at Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher. Now, he is Fisher's replacement.
Texas A&M fans are hungry for success, and they should be feeling optimistic now that Mike Elko is their head coach. Elko did a great job at Duke, a school that is known for basketball and hasn't seen much football success. Now, he has much better resources with the Aggies in terms of NIL, and while the competition will be more stiff in the SEC, Elko should be able to find some success at Texas A&M.
This is a big offseason for the Aggies ahead of year one of the Mike Elko era. Here are a few position groups to pay attention to in the months leading up to the season.
Wide receiver
The wide receiver position is an intriguing one for Texas A&M because of a couple incoming transfers. Cyrus Allen and Jabre Barber are both new to the Aggies this offseason, and it will be interesting to see what kind of role they have with the team. That will be determined by how they perform in the offseason. Texas A&M football has to be rock solid at every position this year if they are going to find success in the loaded SEC.
Quarterback
Connor Weigman is back this season for Texas A&M, and so is Jaylen Henderson, who originally came to the Aggies via the transfer portal as he was at Fresno State before he decided to change things up. It will be interesting to see how tight that competition is. Has Henderson gained some ground on Weigman and is he capable of being the starter, or will Weigman easily keep the job? It will certainly be interesting to see.
It might take some time for Mike Elko to find success in College Station, but Texas A&M fans are excited for a fresh start. Seeing Elko's first season with the Aggies is going to be exciting.