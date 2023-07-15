The Detroit Pistons aren't exactly going to be challenging for the NBA title this coming season. However, there's no denying that there's a lot to be excited about for this team in 2023-24, especially considering the young and very talented prospects they have at their disposal.

Two of these young studs come in the form of rookies Ausar Thompson and Marcus Sasser. The Pistons selected the pair as the No. 5 and the No. 25 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft and based on what we've seen from them thus far, it looks like Detroit struck gold in these two young studs.

Both Thompson and Sasser have had very impressive performances in the NBA Summer League. On Friday, the pair combined to help Detroit overcome a Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs, en route to a 79-73 win for the Pistons.

Thompson logged an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double, while Sasser kept it going with 10 points in 27 minutes of action. After the game, new head coach Monty Williams had nothing but high praise for his young guns:

“Make no mistake, I've become a fan of Ausar and Sass,” Williams said. “Their toughness, we saw it down the stretch last game. Those two guys just made play after play and played winning basketball, which is something that makes wants to take them home and arrange a marriage with my daughters.”

Coach Monty Williams may have gone a bit too far with his compliments here, but you get his point. It seems like both Thompson and Sasser have done enough to earn their spot in Coach Monty's rotation this coming season.