It wouldn't be a surprise if the Orlando Magic make a jump to becoming a playoff team next season. Through the latter half of the 2022-23 season, it just looked like this Magic squad was on the cusp of a leap and a breakout this upcoming 2023-24 campaign is just waiting to happen. After starting out 5-20 to begin the season, Orlando went 29-28 the rest of the way. If that isn't an indication that this Magic team is ready, what else would?

Reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has shown signs that he could be a real franchise star in the NBA for the Magic, especially after a standout stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup for Team USA despite its non-podium finish. His teammate Franz Wagner, who helped lead Germany to gold in the FIBA World Cup and even snagged the MVP award during the gold medal game, is a perfect complementary star next to Banchero. They also have promising studs like former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, Anthony Black, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Wendell Carter Jr. to round out one of the more intriguing young cores in the league.

The Magic could be a trade away from truly making some noise in the Eastern Conference next season. There were rumors that Orlando would trade one of their guards this offseason, especially after they took Black in the draft. Perhaps they finally pull the trigger on a deal that gives them an upgrade at the perimeter. With that said, here is one way-to-early trade the Magic should pull off in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Magic receive: Anfernee Simons

Blazers receive: Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, 2024 first round pick, and 2026 first round pick

Please. Orlando and Portland, let's get this done. Anfernee Simons would be perfect with the Magic. Orlando has a glaring need to upgrade their point guard or even shooting guard spot. Simons could be the answer to that.

Simons continued his breakout during the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 21.1 points on nearly 45 percent shooting from the field and over 37 percent from beyond the arc.

The five-year pro would fit in nicely alongside Markelle Fultz in the backcourt. Fultz has enough size to handle the bigger perimeter guards in the NBA, which compensates for Simons' deficiencies defensively.

Offensively is where Simons would thrive. He will instantly become their lead creator and ball handler. The 6-foot-3 guard will also help space the floor as an elite threat from the outside. Last season, he made 3.4 threes per game on solid percentages.

Simons would also provide a lot of rim pressure for the Magic with his ability and willingness to penetrate to the rim. Of his shots from the field, over 26 percent of his shots came from within 10 feet, per NBA.com.

The Damian Lillard saga is still clouding the Blazers. It seems inevitable at this point that Lillard will be shipped out of RIP City. With that said, the Blazers should then focus on building around Simons, right? Not exactly.

Portland drafted Scoot Henderson with the third overall pick in this year's draft. His fit alongside Simons isn't necessarily the best and it would only leave Portland with the same formula of trotting out a backcourt of two undersized guards.

With that, it might be best for Portland to move on from the 24-year-old as well. The Blazers get a big guard in Black and some more draft capital. They could also let Henderson run RIP City while ensuring more losses and get a higher chance to land more ping pong balls in future drafts.

All things considered, this deal makes sense for both sides. Orlando gets a bonafide shot creator and ball handler in Anfernee Simons. The Blazers completely trade away their two stars, which helps them build for the future.