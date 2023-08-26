Forced to play center in USA basketball's FIBA World Cup opener game against New Zealand, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero stepped up and led the team with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, four rebounds and four blocks.

Banchero stepped in because starting center and the Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out. He spoke about his performance.

“Being in the World Cup, my role is my role, I kind of have accepted it,” Banchero said, via Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer. “I just want to do it to the best of my ability. J.J., he's a great player. I gotta be able to pick up where he left off when he comes out the game.

“I was just waiting for this World Cup to start, man. When the lights is on, I'm ready to go. I'm ready. I'm here.”

Banchero, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year, impressed in his first national game. USA basketball fell into a 14-4 deficit but responded by winning the next three quarters by at least eight points.

Behind Banchero, starting guard Anthony Edwards finished with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Jackson Jr. (12 points), Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (12 points), New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (10 points) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (10 points) also finished in double figures.

USA basketball will next play Greece Monday at 5:40 a.m. PT. It will conclude group play Wednesday vs. Jordan at 1:40 a.m. PT.

Banchero was a difference-maker in game one. The USA has several players who could do so moving forward.