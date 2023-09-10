There are very few basketballers who get to win a World Cup during their careers; even fewer get to do so alongside their brother. On Sunday evening in Manila, Franz Wagner – along with his brother Mo – did just that.

“It's special,” Wagner said when asked about how it felt to win the FIBA World Cup together after Germany's 83-77 win over Serbia. “Special to have our parents here too. This is so surreal, it doesn’t make sense that we are both on this team and we can enjoy it.”

Franz Wagner played a significant role in the victory, compiling 19 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals, while brother Mo had 8 points and 4 rebounds. The result marked a happy ending to what had been an up and down tournament for Franz. He enjoyed a strong start in Germany's opening game but injured an ankle and missed the next four games as a result. Upon returning against Latvia in the quarter-finals, however, he's been in the top couple of players for his team alongside Dennis Schroder, averaging 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Following their victory in the Philippines, the Wagner brothers will shortly head back to Orlando, where of course they've both played for the Magic for the last couple of seasons. They are a long way off winning anything much there there, having finished in the bottom three in the Eastern Conference in each of those two seasons, but with Franz in particular in the fray alongside the likes of Paolo Banchero, a new and improved Markelle Fultz, and Jonathan Isaac if he can ever get healthy, the potential for Orlando to climb their way up the standings is well and truly there. The Wagners, and Magic fans, will be hoping that this is just the first of many pieces of silverware throughout their careers.