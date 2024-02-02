Which players should the Ravens trade for?

With aspirations of bolstering their roster for a potential Super Bowl journey, the Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2024 NFL offseason. That's following a notable 13-4 season and a challenging defeat in the AFC Championship Game. The Ravens aim to enhance their squad through strategic moves in the draft and potential player transactions. Recognizing the potential for elevating their performance with key acquisitions, let's delve into the two standout players the Ravens should prioritize pursuing in the upcoming offseason. This could enhance their chances of going further in the playoffs in 2024.

Ravens' 2023 Season

The Baltimore Ravens experienced an extraordinary journey in 2023. They showcased a formidable defense and a rejuvenated passing game orchestrated by offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The Ravens dominated the 2023 NFL season by all accounts. Led by Lamar Jackson and his team, they secured the most victories in the league with 13 wins and boasted the highest point differential of +203.

This remarkable performance propelled them to the AFC's top seed, with quarterback Lamar Jackson the heavy MVP favorite. Despite a convincing win against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, their aspirations for the Super Bowl were thwarted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Although the Ravens staged a late comeback attempt, they ultimately succumbed to the reigning Super Bowl champions. While the offseason arrived a bit sooner than anticipated for John Harbaugh's squad, there's every indication that the Ravens will contend strongly once again in 2024.

As the chapter of Baltimore's 2023 campaign concludes, the focus shifts toward the tasks of the 2024 offseason.

Offseason Considerations

The Ravens, led by head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta, face challenging decisions ahead. Despite securing Jackson's extension, the team must address several crucial roster matters with a limited cap space of $11.7 million.

Key contributors like Odell Beckham Jr and Jadeveon Clowney are poised for potential salary increases. Both were instrumental in the passing and defensive fronts respectively. Additionally, standouts such as Justin Madubuike and Patrick Queen face uncertain futures in free agency. Role players like Geno Stone and Rock Ya-Sin are also set to explore the open market.

In light of injuries and potential departures, decisions loom regarding the team's backfield and quarterback depth behind Jackson. These potential departures include guys like JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

While DeCosta has shown a willingness to make impactful trades, the team's financial constraints may limit significant moves. However, circumstances could change if an enticing opportunity arises. This is particularly true at the wide receiver position.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Baltimore Ravens must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Tyler Lockett, WR

As Rashod Bateman's performance dwindles and Odell Beckham eyes free agency, the Ravens are in search of a seasoned receiver to complement their lineup. Sure, Zay Flowers offers an electrifying option. However, the team requires another receiver alongside Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. At 31 years old, Tyler Lockett presents a viable option. This is especially true with the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the Seahawks. Trading Lockett before June 1 could save the Seattle Seahawks $8 million, or $18 million after as well. This provides incentives for both the Ravens and Seahawks to explore a potential deal for Lockett.

Brian Burns, EDGE

Despite numerous inquiries from other teams, the Carolina Panthers rebuffed all attempts to trade Brian Burns. No less than five teams approached the Panthers before the trade deadline. However, the organization refused to part ways with their promising pass-rusher.

Yes, Burns is slated for free agency. That said, the possibility of a tag-and-trade scenario remains viable. Past instances, including deals involving Yannick Ngankou, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark, and Dee Ford, have demonstrated its feasibility.

Keep in mind as well defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald's success with edge rushers like Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney. Given that, acquiring a premier talent like Burns would undoubtedly enhance the Ravens' defensive prowess. This kind of potential deal offers spectators an exhilarating spectacle, unless, of course, you're an NFL quarterback or offensive coordinator.

Brian Burns Madden 23 OVR : 88 Brian Burns stats 2021/2022 :

50 tackles | 9 Sacks Brian Burns Madden 24 OVR : 87 Brian Burns stats 2022/2023 :

63 tackles | 12.5 sacks Make it make sense pic.twitter.com/ajl6QlMiSK — 𓃵 (@Goaty_Szn) July 23, 2023

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens will surely face pivotal decisions as they navigate the intricate landscape of the 2024 NFL offseason. They have aspirations of fortifying their roster and making a definitive push for a Super Bowl title next season. As such, the Ravens must strategically maneuver through potential trades and free agency acquisitions.

The pursuit of seasoned talents like Tyler Lockett and Brian Burns exemplifies the team's commitment to excellence. It also shows their willingness to explore avenues that could propel them to championship contention. As the offseason unfolds, Ravens fans eagerly anticipate the outcomes of these potential moves. They know full well that each decision could shape the team's destiny in the upcoming season and beyond.