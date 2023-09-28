New Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken spent one season earlier in his career as the OC of the Cleveland Browns. It did not go well, and Monken freely admits that. However, ahead of the Ravens-Browns Week 4 AFC North battle, Lamar Jackson’s new coach says going back to Cleveland is not what motivates him.

The Ravens hired longtime offensive coach Todd Monken to run the offense this year after four polarizing years with Greg Roman at the helm. Monken came to Baltimore after winning two college football national championships in three seasons as the OC at Georgia.

Before his time with the Bulldogs, Monken ran the offense for three seasons under Dirk Koetter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one year (2019) with the Browns in a forgettable 6-10 campaign with Freddie Kitchens as the head coach. That season, Cleveland finished 22nd in scoring offense, yards gained, and passing yards and a respectable 12th in rushing yards.

“I wish I would have done it better,” Monken told The Athletic’s Ravens beat writer Jeff Zrebiec before the Week 4 clash. “I just didn’t do it well enough.”

However, he also told reporters that “the product [the Ravens] put on the field” is what motivates him, “not going back to Cleveland.”

Todd Monken and the Ravens offense have been up and down this season with him as the offensive coordinator heading into the Week 4 clash with the Browns. The team only gained 265 yards in Week 1 but beat the Houston Texans, and went for 364 yards in Week 3 but lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

The team’s best game so far, with Monken calling the plays, was in Week 2 when the offense exploded for 415 yards and the Ravens beat the rival Bengals.