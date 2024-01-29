The Chiefs' defense was ready for the challenge.

The biggest challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC conference championship game matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday was slowing down Lamar Jackson. Suffice it to say that they succeeded in that mission, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnulo, who had his unit successfully ground the Ravens' high-flying attack.

When it was all said and done on the field, the Chiefs allowed just 10 points to Baltimore. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to give Spagnuolo and the team's defense their flowers for a job well done in enemy territory.

“It seems like when the games get bigger, when the challenges get higher, he performs even better,” Mahomes said of Spagnuolo (h/t Nate Taylor of The Athletic).

“Seeing this defense all year long, I’ve learned that sometimes I’ve got to let them play, let them be the show. That’s what they were today. We didn’t score in the second half, but I knew if I just didn’t turn the ball over, we were going to win, the Chiefs superstar signal-caller added, as he praised Kansas City's defensive players.

Before facing the Chiefs, the Ravens unloaded 34 points on the Houston Texans in the divisional round, with Jackson going off for 152 passing yards and 100 rushing. Against the Chiefs, Jackson had 272 passing yards and a touchdown, but had an interception and was sacked four times for a loss of 17 yards. He was also limited to just 54 rushing yards. Even more telling of the Chiefs' fantastic defense in that contest was the fact that the Ravens only connected on three of their 11 attempts on third downs.

After their 17-10 win over Baltimore, only one challenge remains for the Chiefs, and that's the San Francisco 49ers, whom they will meet at Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11.