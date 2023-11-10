Ahead of Week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and it's the pivotal moment for your fantasy football team. Are you grappling with difficult decisions regarding your lineup? Don't worry! We're here to assist you with valuable insights to navigate these challenging choices. Explore this article, where we spotlight four kickers who are ideal to start and three whom you may consider benching in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.

Kickers to Start in Week 10

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs NYG)

Brandon Aubrey may have only delivered seven fantasy football points in his last outing, but that's his worst-case scenario. He has achieved 10 or more points in five separate games this season. Aubrey just offers both a secure floor and significant potential. Week 10 also sees him facing the unsteady New York Giants defense. This makes him a near-automatic start.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ ARI)

Younghoe Koo has been on a hot streak lately. He has scored a minimum of 11 fantasy football points in three consecutive games. He also recorded a season-high 18 points in his latest performance. Now, he's up against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the ninth-highest fantasy points per game to kickers. Given the Falcons' ability to move the ball, Koo is a reliable choice to start in Week 10.

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs DEN)

Sure, Tyler Bass started the season as a strong fantasy football kicker. However, his performance has mirrored the Bills' offensive struggles recently. Having said that, facing the Denver Broncos defense in Week 10 should provide an opportunity for more scoring. Well, this is at least in the form of field goals. As such, Bass remains a valid choice due to this quite favorable matchup.

Matt Gay, IND (@ NE)

Matt Gay has been a standout fantasy football kicker this season. A matchup against the New England Patriots solidifies his appeal for Week 10. The Patriots' defense has allowed 12 or more points to kickers on four occasions. He is ranked among the top five teams in points allowed to the position.

Start ‘Em: Nick Folk, TEN (@ TB) and Jason Myers, SEA (vs WAS)

Kickers to Sit in Week 10

Evan McPherson, CIN (vs HOU)

Yes, Evan McPherson is a dependable kicker in reality. Still, that doesn't always translate into fantasy football points. He has, in fact, reached double digits in fantasy just twice this season. Unfortunately, his team's penchant for scoring touchdowns, especially when healthy, limits his opportunities. Given this scenario, it might be wise to explore other options this week and beyond.

Chad Ryland, NE (@ IND)

There was a time when Patriots kickers were considered premier options in fantasy football. However, that era has long passed. Chad Ryland has only hit double digits in fantasy once this season. In addition, he has seven games with five or fewer fantasy points. It's advisable to steer clear of him, even when facing a favorable matchup.

Sit 'em: Randy Bullock, NYG (@ DAL) and JakeMoody, SF (@ JAC)

Looking Ahead

As we approach Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, strategic choices we make regarding kickers in our fantasy football teams can significantly impact our success. Whether you're considering the high-flying options with promising matchups or opting to bench those who have struggled to deliver consistent fantasy points, it's important to stay informed and make informed decisions. The dynamic nature of the NFL season means that flexibility and adaptability are key. By carefully evaluating your kicker options and considering their recent performance and matchups, you can maximize your fantasy football success. With the right picks, you can secure the in-roads toward that coveted championship title. Good luck in Week 10 and throughout the rest of the season!