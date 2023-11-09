Veteran running back Latavius Murray called a players-only meeting in an attempt to get the offense right after the Bills' recent struggles.

Surprisingly enough it's been a bit of a roller coaster for the Buffalo Bills' offense. That is wild considering they have Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. They're just above .500 on the season so far and aim to get back on track against the Denver Broncos.

With that said, veteran running back Latavius Murray decided to call an only-players meeting for just the offense, according to team writer Thad Brown. It's a great sign of leadership coming from a player who just joined the team this season.

“Latavius Murray called a players-only meeting among the Bills offense today. It was about growth. He thinks it was well received. ‘I don't want to just be a guy talking. I want to win.'”

Sometimes, these kinds of meetings can cause speculation that there are problems within the organization and the roster. However, that's typically the case if the meeting involves the entire roster. Reports indicate that Murray just wanted the Bills offense to get together, which is a positive sign.

While making an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, JJ Watt explains why Murray's call for a players-only meeting is a good thing. He also educates football fans about what goes on during these meetings.

Latavius Murray initiated a players only meeting for the Buffalo Bills offense.. How do we feel about this @JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ps0NWwtXtl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2023

Overall, Bills fans should have nothing to worry about for now. Sure, the offense hasn't looked amazing. But Buffalo is still in the mix and we still have the entire second half of the season left to play.

We'll see if Murray's player-only meeting makes an immediate impact or not. The Bills will take on a Denver Broncos team that's found new life after recording a two-game winning streak.