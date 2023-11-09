Here we will look at our current NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings entering Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

As we enter Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season, we stand at a crucial juncture. Whether your goal is to secure a top seed, climb in the standings, or make a late push for a playoff spot, the choices you make regarding kickers hold immense importance. Our Week 10 fantasy Kicker PPR rankings are now at your disposal to help you make informed decisions that can lead to vital victories for your team.

Last Sunday, fantasy football managers received an early Christmas gift. They had reasons to be grateful because the weather was near perfect across the league. This is favorable for all positions, but particularly advantageous for kickers. Since you can't count on consistently sunny conditions in the future, our Week 10 fantasy football kicker rankings are here to guide you in finding the best option regardless of what the weather has in store.

Ideally, you'd want a strong kicker in a favorable indoor matchup, and there are several such opportunities in this week's rankings. However, circumstances might not always align, so you should be prepared to adapt when necessary.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season.

Teams on Bye in Week 10

In Week 10, the Eagles (Jake Elliott), Dolphins (Jason Sanders), Chiefs (Harrison Butker), and Rams (Lucas Havrisik) are on a bye. This means two prominent kickers (Elliott and Butker) are unavailable. Additionally, we lose the prospect of an elite kicker matchup with the Rams on a break. Last week, the Rams were giving up the fourth-highest fantasy football points per game (FFPG) to kickers.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

With Elliott absent this week, we have a new number one kicker. Our top five choices include Tyler Bass (facing the Broncos), Matt Gay (against the Patriots in Germany), Brandon McManus (versus the 49ers), Dustin Hopkins (playing the Ravens), and Brandon Aubrey (up against the Giants). Ranking a kicker from Buffalo this high in November is always a bit risky. However, as long as the weather holds, Bass should perform well against a Broncos' defense that allowed the sixth-highest FPPG to kickers last week.

Gay and Aubrey have the advantage of indoor conditions. The same goes for Blake Grupe (facing the Vikings) and Younghoe Koo (playing the Cardinals). They rank sixth and seventh, respectively. Jason Myers (versus the Commanders), Nick Folk (taking on the Buccaneers), and Justin Tucker (facing the Browns) are also among our top choices.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

McManus (against the 49ers), Grupe (versus the Vikings), Myers (facing the Commanders), and Folk (up against the Buccaneers) are owned in fewer than 50 percent of fantasy football leagues. This makes them excellent pickups if you're missing Elliott or Butker. We also have favorable expectations for Anders Carlson (versus the Steelers), Greg Zuerlein (playing the Raiders), Jake Moody (against the Jaguars), Greg Joseph (versus the Saints), and Daniel Carlson (facing the Jets). This is due to their matchups and/or favorable playing conditions.

Zuerlein, Joseph, and Daniel Carlson will be playing indoors. This is just like Cameron Dicker (against the Lions), Chad Ryland (facing the Colts in Germany), Matt Prater (versus the Falcons), Riley Patterson (taking on the Chargers), and Randy Bullock (versus the Cowboys). SoFi Stadium is technically open-air, but it has a roof, so there's no need to be concerned about Dicker or Patterson.

Ryland not only benefits from an indoor setting but also has the best kicker matchup. If you place trust in kicker matchup statistics, you might also consider Chase McLaughlin (playing the Titans) or Eddy Pineiero (facing the Bears). Both of them have top-five matchups.

Chase McLaughlin drills the 57-yard FG to give the Bucs a late lead 🎯👀pic.twitter.com/gdF4XysoIn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 10 Kicker Rankings

1. Brandon Aubrey, DAL vs. NYG (1)

2. Evan McPherson, CIN vs. HOU (2)

3. Justin Tucker, BAL vs. CLE (3)

4. Younghoe Koo, ATL @ ARI (4)

5. Tyler Bass, BUF vs. DEN (5)

6. Cameron Dicker, LAC vs. DET (6)

7. Blake Grupe, NO @ MIN (7)

8. Brandon McManus, JAC vs. SF (8)

9. Jake Moody, SF @ JAC (9)

10. Riley Patterson, DET @ LAC (10)

11. Jason Myers, SEA vs. WAS (11)

12. Nick Folk, TEN @ TB (12)