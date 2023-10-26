Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is establishing himself as one of the elite marksmen in all of the NFL. Koo has already won two games for the Falcons on the young 2023 season with a game winning field goal, and now his head coach is giving him his flowers for the impressive performance.

Recently, Falcons coach Arthur Smith stopped by ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to dish out some well earned praise for his dynamic kicker.

“He's awesome,” said Smith. “Younghoe, he's made so many clutch kicks over the last couple of years. I love his whole demeanor… it's a tough job. You're sitting there on the sideline. Your one shot gets magnified, and it takes a special mindset, and every specialist I've worked with has been unique. You let them be themselves… Koo's got this confidence, and it's real.”

Younghoe Koo has hit several game-winning kicks for the Falcons during his tenure with the franchise, which began in the 2019 season when he replaced long time Atlanta kicker Matt Bryant. Koo has already hit two game winners this season, one against the Houston Texans, and then again in Atlanta's most recent win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons currently sit at 4-3 on the season, good for first place in what has been a less than impressive NFC South division. Koo, Arthur Smith, and the Falcons will next take the field on October 29 against the Tennessee Titans. That game, a road game, is slated to begin at 1:00 PM ET from Nashville.