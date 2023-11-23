Ahead of Week 12 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Kickers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Approaching the 12th week of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers are confronted with pivotal choices for their lineups. No need to worry – we're here to offer valuable insights to assist you in navigating through these challenging decisions. Dive into this article to uncover details about various kickers positioned for a start and a few that you might want to consider benching in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

Let's kick off this week's article by commending the fantasy football managers who have persevered throughout all the past weeks with fluctuating kicker performances (we're looking at you, Tyler Bass!). That said, Bass finally delivered last week. The positive game script was a rarity favoring a substantial performance by Bass, and he delivered with the same point total he accumulated in the previous month combined.

Keep an eye this week on Jason Sanders to be the next beneficiary of facing the Jets. That's a team that has conceded the sixth-most points to opposing kickers this season. The Dolphins are poised to establish a similarly favorable game script, and Sanders is likely to finish as a top-10 play.

Kickers to Start in Week 12

Wil Lutz, DEN (vs CLE)

Highlighting kickers in top form, and none is hotter than Lutz. He claimed the top-performing kicker spot last week with 17 points against the Vikings. With 12 or more points in three of his last four games, Lutz is on fire. This week, the Broncos take on the Browns at home in the thin Denver air. If Denver can advance against Cleveland's formidable defense, anticipate many possessions stalling in Browns territory. In what may be a low-scoring game, expect Sean Payton to turn to Lutz for field goals.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs NO)

A recent dip in fantasy football points followed by a bye week might have caused some to drop Koo. If he's available, though, seize the opportunity. In the three games leading up to Week 10, Koo posted impressive scores of 12, 11, and 18 fantasy points, respectively. These kicker performances can significantly impact your team's success. Week 12 presents an indoor game against a divisional rival. This could potentially evolve into a field-goal battle. It's advisable to start Koo this week.

Cairo Santos, CHI (@ MIN)

Similar to Lutz, Santos has been on a hot streak. He has secured 12 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. Now, he faces an indoor game against the Vikings. Although the Bears' offense should move the ball effectively, the Vikings' formidable defense may limit Chicago's touchdown opportunities. This sets the stage for Santos to attempt many field goals.

Jake Moody, SF (@ SEA)

Sure, it's debatable if nine-plus fantasy football points in two consecutive games qualifies as running hot. However, Jake Moody still makes the list. Divisional games are known for their unpredictability. They offer either a high-scoring affair or a field-goal battle. Regardless, with Thanksgiving night football on the horizon, starting Moody adds an extra layer of intrigue.

Start ‘Em: Jason Sanders, MIA (@ NYJ) and Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs WAS)

Kickers to Sit in Week 12

Daniel Carlson, LV (vs KC)

The Kansas City defense is exceptionally strong. This was evidenced by their ability to make life challenging for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last week. They also limited Jake Elliott to just three fantasy football points. The Raiders' offense is anticipated to face difficulty moving the ball against this formidable defense. Yes, Daniel Carlson has shown improvement recently. Still, the potential floor is too low. It's advisable to steer clear in this matchup.

Chris Boswell, PIT (@ CIN)

If it hasn't been emphasized enough in this article, the Steelers offense is grappling with significant challenges in advancing the ball this season. The recent firing of their offensive coordinator indicates the need for improvement. That said, it might be a slow process. Both teams in this game are likely to heavily rely on the rushing attack. This contributes to a projected low-scoring, slow-paced affair. This unfavorable fantasy football environment makes Chris Boswell a player to avoid.

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (@ DEN)

While Dustin Hopkins has demonstrated reliability throughout the season, the concern lies in his offense's consistent struggle to move the ball. This is regardless of the quarterback. This game has the potential to be another low-scoring, slow-paced contest. Despite having started Hopkins in some leagues this season, you should explore alternative options for this week.

Sit 'em: Evan McPherson, CIN (vs PIT) and Jason Myers, SEA (vs SF)

Looking Ahead

As we approach Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers find themselves at a critical juncture. Of course, crucial decisions have to be made to optimize their lineups. In this article, we've provided insights into kickers poised for success and those better left on the bench. Whether it's acknowledging the hot streaks of players like Wil Lutz and Cairo Santos or urging caution with the likes of Daniel Carlson and Chris Boswell, our goal is to equip you with the information needed to navigate the complexities of fantasy football. Remember, the unpredictability of the game adds an element of excitement, and as you make strategic choices, may your fantasy teams flourish in the weeks to come. Best of luck in Week 12!